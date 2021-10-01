Small companies that joined the PIX have less revenue loss, says research | Entrepreneurship

Small companies that joined the PIX had a 11% lower revenue drop than businesses that do not yet use the new system, according to a survey by the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae) in partnership with the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV).

Those who joined the PIX had a 33% loss and those who didn’t registered a drop of 44%, according to the study, carried out in the last week of August.

Banks have until October 4th to limit nightly PIX transfers to R$1,000

PIX was one of the resources used by micro and small companies to face the coronavirus pandemic and today 77% of small businesses already use this payment method.

“The pandemic forced small businesses to digitize and become more open to innovation. The PIX was very well adopted by MEIs and micro and small companies, mainly by simpler businesses and in locations with difficult access”, says the president of Sebrae, Carlos Melles.

Research shows that sectors that most use the PIX are:

Trade: 86%

Industry: 73%

Services: 72%

Agriculture: 69%

Civil Construction: 65%

The activities that use the service the most are:

Pet shops and veterinary services: 93%

Health services: 88%

Food: 88%

Beauty: 87%

Academies: 86%

The North region has the largest number of supporters of this type of payment (83%), followed by the Midwest (82%), Northeast (81%), South (78%) and Southeast (74%).

Among the reasons for this high adherence are the ease of collections and payments, with speed in transactions, tax exemptions for consumers, in addition to the convenience of payment, whether by QR Code or Key Pix.

“These benefits also help to close the cash register and contribute to the entrepreneur having better conditions to make more assertive decisions for the business”, explains Melles.

PIX is a real-time resource transfer engine.

More than 106 million people, including MEIs and companies, already use PIX, according to the Central Bank. Altogether, there are 313.3 million PIX keys registered in more than 750 institutions authorized to offer the service, including traditional banks, fintechs, payment institutions and credit unions.

Until August 31, 973.8 million transactions had already been carried out, with a turnover of R$ 532.8 million.