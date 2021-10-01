Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar to Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show | football

The NFL has confirmed the Super Bowl LVI Interval show with a hip hop quintet consisting of Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige. The NFL decision takes place on February 13, 2022, in Los Angeles.

1 of 1 Snoop Dogg on stage — Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ Snoop Dogg on stage — Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ

Very popular in the United States and around the world, the five artists have 43 grammys and 19 albums at the top of the Billboard list in their resumes. With the quintet, the NFL is betting on hip hop as the main attraction to attract a young audience, something that it had not yet done in its exhibitions.

In recent years, the big stage of the NFL has been dominated by pop music greats like The Weeknd (2021), Lady Gaga (2017), Katy Perry (2015) and Beyonce (2013), for example.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is treated by artists as a great opportunity. The exhibition has been held since the first edition of the NFL final, but it featured college bands in the early years.

The year of the turning point was 1993. The league bet on pop star Michael Jackson to entertain fans during the break as a way of not losing audience to competing channels that didn’t show the decision. The movement was a success and became a standard.