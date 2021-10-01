Sony buys Bluepoint, which will make the original PlayStation game

Sony announced, this Thursday (30), that it has purchased Bluepoint Games, the North American developer responsible for Demon’s Souls Remake, Shadow of The Colossus Remake and The Nathan Drake Collection.

In addition to the announcement of the acquisition, the developer is working on an “original game”, which leaves open the possibility of either a new remaster/remake or a completely new IP.

Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, welcomed the company. “We are excited to welcome you!” he said on Twitter.

The studio’s brilliant re-creation of Demon’s Souls for the PS5 launch proves that @bluepointgames you know @PlayStation games inside and out. We are so excited to welcome them as the newest member of PlayStation Studios! Congrats to everyone at Bluepoint Games! pic.twitter.com/GEU35mIpC5 — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) September 30, 2021

Marco Thrush, president of Bluepoint, told the IGN USA that the new project with Sony is a “next step in the evolution” of the company. “The transition from remasters to remakes was about testing ourselves and pushing ourselves harder for this next step,” he argued.

The developer’s team had about 15 people during God of War Collection and now has about 70 employees, having reached 95 during the work in demon’s souls (counting outsourced people).

Introducing the next member of the PlayStation Studios family… https://t.co/JiJvpCwSoG pic.twitter.com/zInBGhHUux — PlayStation Brazil (@PlayStation_BR) September 30, 2021

The remake has even sold more than 1.4 million copies for the PlayStation 5 since its release in November last year.