Sony returns to selling cameras in the Brazilian market after ending operation – Link

Sony will return to selling professional cameras, lenses and image production accessories in the Brazilian market, said the company this Thursday, 30, with exclusivity to the state. The Japanese company returns to Brazil in partnership with Merlin, a distributor of audiovisual equipment, six months after the company ended its activities in the country.

The partnership with Merlin will bring popular models from the time the company had a factory in Brazil, as well as products aimed at production professionals specialized in the area, says Ana Malerbi, Sony’s marketing manager.

“Sony Brazil is in a dormant period, but we understand that there are categories that were in demand here, so we keep trying to find some way to continue in the Brazilian market. We will be able to come back with the cameras and the lens portfolio within the next few months”, explains Ana, in an interview with state.

It is not the first time that Sony products return to Brazil after the end of their operations here. In July, the company returned to marketing headphones together with Multilaser, also with imports. The Brazilian brand started to sell the devices in its virtual and physical stores — the portfolio, until then, had 23 products.

For the sale of the cameras, Ana explains that she sought a partnership with Merlin due to her affinity with the area of ​​photography and video. According to the manager, it made more sense to close the deal with a distributor that was already immersed in the sector to optimize sales also in specialized stores, which do not necessarily include large retailers. For now, the company is not thinking about expanding the strategy to other branded products.

“We are on these two fronts. The focus now is on these imported products. These are the demands that we see and that continue to have high growth potential. We are not looking at other products at the moment”, says Ana.

There will be 25 products, including cameras, lenses and accessories. Sony did not specify the duration of the partnership, but said that the sale of these devices should start by the end of the year. Regarding prices, Ana says that they will still be adjusted in the market and that they may be impacted by the dollar. The forecast is that the cameras will reach around R$ 8,400, lenses for R$ 2 thousand and accessories from R$ 500.

