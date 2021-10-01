‘Space poop’ and more: 5 big questions about Russian film recorded on the ISS – 30/09/2021

The era of space tourism gained momentum this month with a trip by four civilians led by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company. And the plans will not stop there. The next big human journey will be to make a movie with scenes shot off Earth. But which country will be the first to do this in the midst of a new space race?

It seems that, this time, Russia is one step ahead of the United States in this process. On October 5, director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild will fly to the International Space Station (ISS) where they will spend a week and a half filming parts of the Russian film called “Challenge”. .

At the other end, a Japanese documentary and an American feature film starring actor Tom Cruise are also in progress. The latter is scheduled to take off also in October this year.

The Russian film is supported by Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, and Peresild will play a surgeon who will conduct a heart operation on a sick cosmonaut (as the country calls its space crew).

Peresild and Shipenko have been in training since May in Moscow’s Star City, home to the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center.

However, the process of filming in space raises some curious doubts. In an article published on The Conversation website, space archaeologist Alice Gorman highlighted some:

How will the ISS crew react to a female ‘tourist’?

Given the background of Russian women in space, the issue seems to be quite important. After all, Russians aren’t used to having females on their ships.

After the first woman in space, Valentina Tereshkova, in 1963, only four other cosmonauts left Earth.

Svetlana Savitskaya was second, in 1982, and upon arrival, she received an apron from her crewmates at the Mir space station—suggesting that she would work in the kitchen.

Gorman says he has heard a cosmonaut trainer say that “space is no place for a woman.”

On the other hand, in Russia, medicine is seen as a female profession, a role that Peresild will play.

And the space toilets?

Personal hygiene is not easy on the space station. Bathrooms use vacuum pumps to suck everything out of the body into the tanks. In addition, urine is recycled to increase the station’s water supply.

It does not stop there.

In 2009, the “space poop policy” was created due to the strained relations between Moscow and Washington. As a result, Russian and American crews cannot use each other’s toilets.

NASA women’s restroom installed on the International Space Station in 2020 Image: NASA, CC BY (The Conversation)

Another point to highlight is that NASA, the US space agency, installed the first women’s bathroom on the station only in 2020. In the Russian segment, where the filming will take place, there is an old bathroom designed for the male anatomy.

The question is: Will Peresild use NASA’s bathroom?

How realistic will the surgery scenes be?

Uncontained liquids form bubbles and float in the space environment. Therefore, space surgery presents some challenges because blood tends to accumulate in the upper parts of the body.

For future missions, technologies are being developed that include robotic surgery, conducted by mechanical arms, and a kind of capsule to enclose the patient (increasing their protection and keeping the environment more controlled).

In the film, how will it be done to portray this very important and essential part? We do not know yet.

Will the film crew leave anything behind in space?

For the shoot, obviously, the Russian feature film crew will have to take all their equipment with them. However, on the return to Earth, scientific experiments are prioritized due to the limited cargo space on the ship.

If there is no space, the footage objects will end up being left behind on the space station.

And then?

Several films about space travel have received Academy Award nominations for Best Visual Effects. However, in the case of “Challenge” these visual effects will be real situations.

Can we say, then, that the Russian feature film will be a turning point in portraying what space environments are really like? And the audience? Would you prefer fantasy scenes or real images of a working space station?

The International Space Station

ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli sleeping on the ISS Image: Disclosure/ESA

The Space Station orbits about 400 kilometers above the Earth and has 16 modules locked in a cross configuration, with six Russian modules in the Russian orbital segment and 11 modules administered by the US, Japan and the European Space Agency in the North American space segment.

In general, there are between three and six crew members living at the station and working mainly on scientific experiments. However, some areas of the site are over 20 years old, which requires a lot of maintenance as well.

The station receives spacecraft, such as the Russian Soyuz and SpaceX’s Dragon passenger capsule, on a regular basis to carry crew and supplies, as well as returning others to Earth.

A curiosity is that, normally, space stations in movies do not correspond to the truth. There is nothing futuristic interiors at all, on the contrary, there are cables everywhere, walls full of equipment, tools, food packages and notes, and more than six thousand objects lost by the crew.