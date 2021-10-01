Species that inspired Woodpecker design is declared extinct; cause is climate change

Ivory-billed Woodpecker and the cartoon character. Photo: Reproduction

Ivory-billed Woodpecker is listed with 22 other species

Disappearance was caused by climate change

Scientists warn of global ‘crisis of extinction’

The ivory-billed woodpecker (Campephilus melanoleucos) is among the 23 species officially declared extinct by the United States government this Wednesday (29). The bird became famous for having inspired the American cartoon character “Pica-Pau”.

Disappearances like this could become increasingly common due to global warming, which poses a risk to the survival of plants and animals, warn scientists.

The announcement of the extinctions was made by the US Fish and Wildlife Service. The ivory-billed woodpecker is perhaps the best known species on the list, precisely for having inspired the cartoon.

However, many say that the red tufted woodpecker was also the inspiration for the design. Despite the debate, a 1964 episode of “Pica-Pau” shows the protagonist leafing through a book, in which he sees images of himself with the scientific name of the species, Campephilus melanoleucos.

List of extinct species

Among other animals that US authorities have declared extinct is the pigtoe (Pleurobema plenum), a freshwater mussel from the southeastern United States that has been identified in the wild only a few times. On the list are other rare species, which have barely been named and have disappeared.

“When I see one of these really rare species, I always think I might be the last one to see that animal again,” lamented Anthony Ford, a biologist at the US Fish and Wildlife Service in Tennessee who specializes in freshwater mussels. .

Among the explanations for the disappearances are overdevelopment, water pollution, logging, competition from invasive species, birds hunted for their feathers, and animals captured by private collectors. In all cases, humans were the ultimate cause.

Worldwide, some 900 species have been declared extinct, but experts believe the real number must be much higher because there are species that have not yet been formally identified. Scientists also warn that the planet is in an “extinction crisis”, with flora and fauna disappearing at a rate a thousand times greater than the historical rate.

Experts say it is premature to declare woodpeckers extinct

Scientists also claim that one or more species on the last list may reappear. An expert on the ivory-billed woodpecker said it was too early to cancel the effort to search for the bird, after millions of dollars spent on actions to search and preserve the habitat.

“Little is gained and a lot is lost” with a declaration of extinction, said Cornell University bird biologist John Fitzpatrick, lead author of a 2005 study that said the woodpecker had been rediscovered in eastern Arkansas.

“A bird so iconic and representative of the main primary forests of the Southeast, keeping it on the list of endangered species, keeps the attention on it, keeps the states thinking about managing the habitat in case it still exists”, he said.

The extinction declaration, according to federal officials, was driven by the desire to clear a backlog of recommended status changes for species that hadn’t been implemented for years. Changing status would free up conservation resources for species that are more likely to recover.

Since 1975, 54 species have managed to drop off the endangered list after a recovery, including the bald eagle, brown pelican and most humpback whales.

Recovery increasingly difficult with climate change

With increasing droughts, floods, forest fires and temperature changes caused by climate change, species recovery is increasingly difficult.

The actions to save them also face new challenges. Now, the focus of the authorities is no longer to save individual species, but to preserve the habitat, in a way that increases all the species that inhabit the place.

“I hope we are up to the challenge,” said biologist Michelle Bogardus of Hawaii’s Wildlife Service. “We don’t have the resources to unilaterally prevent extinctions. We have to think proactively about the health of the ecosystem and how we maintain it, given all these threats.”