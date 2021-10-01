Squirrel hides 68 kg of nuts in the truck’s engine in 4 days

By instinct for survival, squirrels are animals that always think ahead about managing their resources. However, they usually do this by storing food in places they believe to be safe. And the location chosen in this case was the engine of a pickup truck, a Chevrolet Avalanche.

After leaving his vehicle parked in the same place for four days without using it, Bill Fischer – in the US state of North Dakota – discovered several nuts in the engine compartment. He ended up having to remove them all.

“I had to pull the fenders and clean all the nuts,” Fischer told the Grand Folks Herald. “But some have rolled down, and I can’t reach them,” he reported.

The man managed to fill seven buckets with walnuts, according to the newspaper. He reckons the squirrel has loaded around 68 kg of walnuts in his car. Even with the few remaining walnuts, the owner informed that he has already started driving the car again.

