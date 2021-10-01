Statue accused of sexism provokes revealing controversy

An interesting controversy is ongoing. It started in a small town in Italy, but it already has international repercussions. Last Sunday, the statue “La Spigolatrice di Sapri” (“Sapri’s Harvester”) was inaugurated in Sapri, with the presence of local and national politicians. It is a sculpture by the artist Emanuele Stifano that portrays, in a transparent dress and an arm covering her breasts, the character of a famous poem written by Luigi Mercantini in 1857.

Reactions were immediate. A deputy declared that the statue “is an offense to women”: “How can institutions accept the representation of women as a sexualized body?” she asked. A feminist group went further, demanding the immediate destruction of the bronze sculpture. The argument: “Once again, we have to suffer the humiliation of seeing ourselves represented in the form of a sexualized body, soulless and without any connection to the social and political issues of history.” The episode reveals different aspects of ours. confused Zeitgeist, from the strange spirit of our time, from the suffocating climate of cultural war that we are going through. I will discuss below, in a random and unsystematic way, some revealing aspects of this controversy, all of them intertwined – always starting from the premise that the debate is legitimate.

Censorship

Evidently, the ongoing mobilization against the statue implies a legitimization of censorship. The premise is: if I think a work of art offends me or the group I belong to, I have the right to demand that it be censored and destroyed. In other words: there are situations where censorship is not only acceptable, but also recommended.

The curious thing is that censorship has always been repudiated as something associated with dictatorships, particularly right-wing dictatorships (although, today, left-wing dictatorships are the ones that most censor). But, lately, censorship has been rehabilitated and clearly defended by the so-called progressive camp as a weapon in defense of democracy.

Many people who think they are “good” feel an almost sexual pleasure when any manifestation (artistic or not) contrary to their convictions is censored, unaware (or not) that censorship represents a threat to their own freedom.

moralism

What has been said above refers to the broader phenomenon which is the rise of left-wing moralism. Another strange reversal takes place here: moralistic attitudes were invariably associated with the right and were often interpreted as stupid and reactionary. But today, moralism – when it suits – is enthusiastically embraced by the progressive camp.

Objectively, the statue in question depicts a beautiful young woman wearing a see-through dress, something that can only scandalize moralists. And the best definition of moralism I’ve ever read is: moralism is a pathology of morality: it’s the attempt to impose unique moral and aesthetic values ​​and standards on society as a whole, circumscribed to a group or ideology.

But the progressive camp thinks it has this right to impose its worldview on others, because it believes (or pretends to believe) that it holds the monopoly on good intentions and moral superiority, which dispenses with any self-criticism.

beauty phobia

But what bothers the sculpture in question is not and could not be the (semi)nudity of women, which has always been present in Art History: it is the artist’s choice to represent the character in a poem as a young, beautiful and “sexualized” woman ”.

the beauty and the “sex appeal” are unacceptable today. If we live in a society that guarantees everyone the right to point the finger and play the victim, a society where everything offends, including merit, I have the right to be offended by the artistic representation of a sensual body: I ​​only accept representations human beings, and anyone who disagrees with me is a fascist.

In this context, it is becoming normal and acceptable to censor images of young people so as not to offend the elderly; censoring images of thin people so as not to offend the fat ones; censoring images of healthy people so as not to offend the sick; censoring images of successful people so as not to offend the failures.

In 2018 I was already writing about this in an article about FIFA’s ban on displaying images of beautiful fans in World Cup broadcasts. Since then, things have only gotten worse:

“Anywhere and at any time, beauty has always been a fact of life. A walk through the History of Art shows that standards vary, but there will always be people who stand out – and arouse envy – for being beautiful. But if beauty has always bothered and even offended, for the first time in history the resentment of those who cannot stand the beauty of others dared to come out of the closet.

Vocalized and amplified by social media, resentment gains an air of virtue, and the “hate of the good” thrives in an environment where everyone takes pleasure in pointing the finger at the other. Vinicius de Moraes would now be lynched in a public square if he apologized to the ugly ones and stated that beauty is fundamental. Because, in our society, it’s the pretty ones who should apologize. Death to the beautiful, death to everything that pleases the senses: are these the mottos of our time?”

selective indignation

This is perhaps the most worrying and sickening aspect of our time: the double standard, the ability that people show, with their face washed, to choose the objects of their indignation according to the political conveniences of the moment.

Periodically, the progressive field unites in defense of artistic freedom, suffice it to cite recent cases of the performance that exposed a 6-year-old girl to contact with the body of a nude adult man (to the delight of an audience of dressed adults), and of exhibition “Queermuseum”, which included, for example, a painting representing “fag children” and “transvestite children”.

At the time, those who felt offended were disqualified by the progressive camp as an ignorant reactionary, unable to understand the depth of the works. In other words, people have the right to revolt against the bronze statue of Sapri, but they cannot be offended by works of art that touch on pedophilia.

Continue tomorrow.