STF decides that SUS and the private sector should handle reimbursement following the same criteria

the ministers of Federal Supreme Court (STF) decided on Thursday, 30, unanimously, that the compensation rules between the Unified Health System (SUS) and the private sector must follow the same criteria when treating exceptional cases of patients who do not attend conventionally.

Based on this understanding, a private hospital that attends a SUS patient must be reimbursed according to the same amounts that the public service would receive if it were a person enrolled in a health plan. The plenary decision ends the disputes over the amounts to be paid.

The issue reached the Supreme in the wake of the dispute between the Unimed network and the Federal District government (GDF). The case arose from a court order for a SUS patient to be treated in a private hospital managed by Unimed, due to the lack of beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in public hospitals in the region.

At the end of the treatment, the private network forwarded the bill to the GDF, which refused to pay because the amounts set did not follow the table of the National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS), but rather the prices stipulated by the private sector.

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, rapporteur of the case, guided the unanimous understanding in the action. Instead of meeting the parties’ proposals, the magistrate pacified the issue by establishing the same compensation criteria for the private sector and the public service.

“The private execution of the health service does not detract from its public relevance and, therefore, cannot be subject to the provision of arbitrary profit by the private sector”, he stated. “In view of this, it is reasonable to adopt, in relation to the reimbursement of the private network, the same criterion used for reimbursement of the Unified Health System for services rendered to beneficiaries of health plans”.

The thesis established by the minister was approved in a discussion of general repercussion, that is, the rule is mandatory for all similar cases. The decision also defined that the reimbursement of the private hospital must have as a maximum limit the values ​​set by the ANS.

Ministers Ricardo Lewandowski and Gilmar Mendes raised the hypothesis that the private hospital, when performing high-cost procedures that are not offered by the SUS, would be reimbursed by the government. The proposal must be analyzed by the rapporteur.