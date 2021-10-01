STF sets hospital service reimbursement rules by court order

The reimbursement of health services provided by a private unit in favor of SUS patients, in compliance with a court order, must use as a criterion the same criterion adopted for SUS reimbursement for services rendered to beneficiaries of health plans. That was the thesis signed by the plenary of the STF, on the afternoon of Thursday, 30.

SUS and private hospital table

In the case of the records, due to the lack of a vacancy in the public network, one patient was admitted to a private hospital in the Federal District after a court decision. Later, in view of the non-occurrence of voluntary payment by the Federal District, the private health network filed a collection lawsuit seeking reimbursement of medical expenses.

The TJ/DF ordered the federated entity to pay the private establishment the amount related to the services provided in compliance with the court order, under the argument that it is the State’s duty to implement the right to health. The judgment of the TJ/DF established that, in cases where there is no vacancy in the public system, the State must bear the burden of hospitalization of the patient in a private hospital.

In RE, the DF defends that medical expenses charged by the private establishment be paid according to the parameters and values ​​established by the SUS for remuneration of the complementary health network, that is, as would occur with private institutions contracted or contracted by the State to public service.

isonomic criterion

Initially, the minister Luis Roberto Barroso (rapporteur) highlighted the importance of the SUS for the Brazilian population, especially during the covid-19 pandemic. Later, the minister explained how the private sector acts in the health field: in a complementary way, through an agreement, or in a supplementary way.

Then, the rapporteur asserted that the reimbursement according to the SUS values ​​guidelines to a private agent, who did not adhere to the system by entering into an agreement, violates free enterprise and the guarantee of private property. On the other hand, Barroso considered that the private execution of health services does not rule out their public relevance and, therefore, cannot be subject to the pretension of profit arbitrated by private initiative.

It is reasonable, for the minister, to adopt the same criterion used for SUS reimbursement for services provided to beneficiaries of health plans, which is the SUS table adjusted with the SUS valuation rules and multiplied by the reimbursement valuation index.

The minister, then, partially reformed the appealed decision so that the compensation of the private provider has as a maximum limit the reference values ​​set by ANS, adjusted and combined with the compensation valuation index. Barroso’s understanding was unanimously followed.