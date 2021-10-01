STF sets rule for payment of hospital service by court order

The reimbursement of health services provided by a private unit in favor of SUS patients, in compliance with a court order, must use as a criterion the same criterion adopted for SUS reimbursement for services rendered to beneficiaries of health plans.

This was the thesis unanimously established by the Federal Supreme Court, in session this Thursday (9/30), when settling dispute between the Federal District government and a private hospital network on the payment of expenses for health services made. by court decision. The thesis of the rapporteur, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, prevailed.

The minister was emphatic in his vote. “The discussion held in this process is largely due to the reality of underfunding of public health in Brazil. Comparative data on public health expenditures in countries with a universal system reveal the low investment scenario. And this without considering that, unlike these, countries, which deal basically with chronic diseases and those related to aging, the Brazilian system also deals with problems related to violence and underdevelopment,” he wrote.

In the case under judgment, due to the lack of a vacancy in the public network, a patient was admitted to a private hospital in the Federal District after a court decision. As there was no voluntary payment by the government of the DF, the private health network filed a collection lawsuit seeking reimbursement of medical expenses.

The Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories (TJ-DF) ordered the local government to pay the hospital the amount for services provided in compliance with the court order, under the argument that it is the State’s duty to implement the right to health. The judgment understood that, in cases where there is no vacancy in the public system, the public entity must bear the burden of hospitalization of the patient in a private hospital.

In the extraordinary appeal judged on Thursday, the Federal District defended that the medical expenses charged by the private establishment be paid in accordance with the parameters and values ​​established by the Unified Health System (SUS) for remuneration of the complementary health network, that is, as it would occur with private institutions with agreements or contracted by the State for public service.

The imposition of payment based on the price set by the private provider would violate, according to the appeal, articles 5, caput, 196 and 199, paragraph 1, of the Constitution.

Minister Barroso outlined what he called the precariousness of public health services in Brazil. In 2016, while Brazil invested 3.8% of GDP in public health, the United Kingdom invested 7.6%; Sweden 10.0%; Canada 7.4%; France 9.0%; and Spain 6.4%.

“The budget suffocation situation has led to the precariousness of the infrastructure of the public network itself and exacerbates the need to contract private services by the SUS. Private providers, as seen, indicate that the amount of reimbursement in the table does not even cover the costs of the service”, claims.

The result of this picture is the scrapping of public health structures; the precariousness of functional bonds, with the interruption of care, or the creation of care gaps; and the delivery of a low quality service to SUS users. “This is a cycle that prevents investment in the public network, increases dependence on the private sector and does not meet user service expectations”, he stressed.

In view of the concrete case, the minister pointed out that the “unreasonable” private appropriation of public resources cannot be admitted, especially in the case of health services, to which the Constitution attributes public relevance, whatever the form of provision. However, he noted that it is not even possible for the State to impose “the sale of goods or services at a price below cost, plus profit and the minimum return compatible with reinvestment.”

For him, the indemnity for the request of services must be based on criteria that reconcile four factors: the social duty imposed on private providers to promote the right to health; the public relevance of the activity; but also the existence of free enterprise for health care; and the very preservation of the company.

Therefore, he noted that Law 9,656/1998 (Law on Health Plans)15 and Law 9,961/200016 attribute to the National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS) the task of setting reference values ​​for the reimbursement of the Unified Health System for services provided on behalf of beneficiaries of health plans. And, under the terms of § 8 of article 32 of Law 9,656/1998, “the amounts to be reimbursed shall not be lower than those charged by the SUS nor higher than those charged by product operators”.

Until December 2007, this reimbursement was carried out in accordance with the values ​​established in the Single National Table of Equivalence of Procedures (Tunep). The table, edited by ANS based on the aforementioned provisions, followed a guideline aimed at identifying the value of health services, considering the market reality and the public relevance of the activity. It was, says the minister, a reference standard formulated with the participation of the private health sector and elaborated by an independent regulatory agency, which has the duty to act as an impartial arbiter of the system.

As of January 2008, reimbursement started to be made based on the values ​​contained in the Unified Procedures Table of the Outpatient Information System and the SIA/SIH Hospital Information System, replaced by the SUS Table, adjusted in accordance with the valuation rules SUS, and multiplied by the Reimbursement Valuation Index (IVR), which is defined by the National Health Agency.

The reference for reimbursement to the public system for services rendered in favor of supplementary health beneficiaries should also be used as the maximum limit for indemnification for service requests in favor of the State. The use of Tunep or the SUS Table combined with the SUS valuation rules and the IVR as two-way roads ensures equal justice for the compensation criteria, according to the rapporteur.

“I acknowledge, however, that such criteria are applied here by analogy, due to the existence of a regulatory gap in the treatment of the matter. That is why nothing prevents the legislator from establishing other procedures and parameters for the determination of the indemnity amount, which they must allow for an adequate estimate in the light of the reality of the segment, without failing to meet the public interest that permeates the activity of providing health services”, concluded Barroso.

RE 666.094