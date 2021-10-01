Stock market falls 6.6% and dollar rises 5.3% in a month troubled by crises and global inflation – 09/30/2021 – Market

The Ibovespa, the reference index for the Brazilian Stock Exchange, fell 0.11% this Thursday (30) and ended September with a drop of 6.57%, with 110,979 points, reflecting a month marked by the worsening of internal and global uncertainties generated by inflation and difficulties in the resumption of economic growth.

September was also the third consecutive month of decline and, since the beginning of July, the devaluation has reached 12.48%.

The dollar rose 0.34% this Thursday, to R$ 5.4490, and accumulates a monthly high of 5.35%, making a movement that largely corresponds to the context that brought down the Stock Exchange.

This is the biggest appreciation of the American currency since January, when it advanced 5.53%, and the strongest for the month since the high of 9.33% in 2015.

Gold, which is usually a safe haven for investors in times of volatility, ended the month up 1.84%, at R$304 an ounce. Savings yielded 0.36%. The IPCA-15 (previous official inflation) for September is 1.14%.

After reaching 119,000 points on the first day of the month, the Ibovespa suffered three sharp drops over the course of September, the first of which after the coup-based demonstrations encouraged by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) on the September 7 holiday.

In the trading session after the holiday, concerns about the country’s democratic stability made the stock market fall 3.78%, to 113,400 points, at the time it was the lowest level since March.

The crisis was eased the following day with an apology from Bolsonaro through a letter written with the help of former president Michel Temer (MDB).

The Ibovespa experienced a recovery until reaching 116,000 points on the 13th, but resumed its downward trajectory due to growing distrust of the government’s ability to respond to problems such as the lack of resources for the 2022 Budget and the water crisis.

On Nov. 20, global markets dipped in fear of a widespread financial sector crash after Chinese real estate giant Evergrande announced it was too illiquid to pay interest on debt nearing maturity. The company has a debt of over US$300 billion (R$1.6 trillion).

Dragged by the negative wave, the Brazilian stock market retreated to around 108.8 thousand points, reaching the low of the month and the lowest score since November 2020.

A global recovery movement began with China’s government signaling punctual interventions to avoid a widespread default by Evergrande, particularly on domestic investors’ bonds, thus avoiding social unrest that could further slow down the red giant’s economy.

In Brazil, the Stock Exchange recovered 114 thousand points on the 23rd, but fell back to 110 thousand points last Tuesday (28th), with a drop of 3.05%, in a day of strong risk aversion due to to signs that global inflationary pressure would result in the anticipation of the rise in basic interest rates and withdrawals of economic stimulus in the United States.

The adjustment about to be initiated by the Fed (Federal Reserve, the US central bank) raises concerns because it will add another drag on the economy at a time of threats to global growth due to disruptions in supply chains, still an effect of the Covid pandemic. 19, and the energy shortages in China and Europe.

Generalized inflation on the planet must be a persistent problem for the markets, with pressure coming from several sectors, such as the soaring of gas prices, lack of workers and shortage of ships.

Central banks around the world are beginning to admit that inflation could stay high longer as a number of issues raise expectations of higher prices.

Ultimately, his findings will determine how quickly authorities will reduce their trillions of dollars in monetary stimulus, disbursed to offset the Covid-19 crisis.

In the United States, the three major Wall Street indices ended the session in decline on Thursday and recorded their worst quarters in at least 12 months, after a month tumultuous by concerns about Covid-19, inflation fears and budget squabbles in Washington.

Toward the end of trading, the US Senate and House approved an interim government funding bill, but after a brief market rally, stocks fell again, even dragging the Nasdaq into the red after a trend of high for most of the day.

All three stock indexes had their worst quarterly performance since the first few months of 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic brought the global economy to its knees.

S&P and Nasdaq posted modest gains over the July-September period, while the Dow suffered a quarterly loss.

The Dow Jones was down 1.59%, the S&P 500 was down 1.19%, and the Nasdaq was down 0.44%.

Oil fell 0.15% this Thursday, to US$ 78.52 (R$ 427.10). It was the third drop this week, but the Brent barrel, a benchmark for the market, has accumulated a monthly high of 7.58% and is one of the engines of global inflation.

with Reuters