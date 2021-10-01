Study finds virus similar to Covid’s and suggests natural origin of the disease

Scientists have found three viruses in bats in Laos that are more similar to SARS-CoV-2 than any known virus.

The researchers say that parts of its genetic code reinforce claims that the virus causes Covid-19 it has a natural origin, which would refute the suspicion that the new coronavirus was created in the laboratory.

On the other hand, the discovery also raises fears that there are several other coronaviruses with the potential to infect people.

To arrive at this discovery, Marc Eloit, a virologist at the Pasteur Institute in Paris and his colleagues in France and Laos, collected samples of saliva, feces and urine from 645 bats in caves in the north of the Asian country.

In three species of horseshoe bats (Rhinolophus), they found viruses that are more than 95% identical to SARS-CoV-2, which they named BANAL-52, BANAL-103 and BANAL-236.

The results of the study, not yet peer-reviewed, have been published in Research Square.

Virus would have natural origin

For researchers, the finding is of concern because the new viruses were found to contain receptor-binding domains that are nearly identical to those of SARS-CoV-2 and therefore can infect human cells. The receptor-binding domain allows SARS-CoV-2 to bind to a receptor called ACE2 on the surface of human cells.

“When SARS-CoV-2 was first sequenced, the receptor-binding domain looked like nothing we’ve seen before,” Edward Holmes, a virologist at the University of Sydney, Australia, told Nature Magazine. This caused some people to speculate that the virus was created in a laboratory. But Laotian viruses confirm that these parts of SARS-CoV-2 exist in nature, the scientist argued.

“I am more convinced than ever that SARS-CoV-2 has a natural origin,” said Linfa Wang, a virologist at Duke – NUS Medical School in Singapore, for the same publication.

Along with relatives of SARS-CoV-2 discovered in Thailand, Cambodia and Yunnan in southern China, the study demonstrates that Southeast Asia is a “diversity hotspot for SARS-CoV-2 related viruses,” Alice Latinne noted. , evolutionary biologist at the Wildlife Conservation Society Vietnam in Hanoi, to Nature Magazine

In an extra step in their study, Eloit and his team showed in the laboratory that the receptor-binding domains of these viruses could bind to the ACE2 receptor on human cells as efficiently as some early variants of SARS-CoV-2.

The researchers also began to grow BANAL-236 in human cells in the laboratory to study how pathogenic the virus is in animal models.

Coronavirus relatives

Last year, researchers described another close relative of SARS-CoV-2, called RaTG13, which was found in bats in Yunnan, China. It is 96.1% identical to SARS-CoV-2 in general, and the two viruses likely shared a common ancestor 40-70 years ago, researchers say.

BANAL-52 is 96.8% identical to SARS-CoV-2, says Eloit — and all three newly discovered viruses have individual sections that are more similar to the sections of SARS-CoV-2 than any other virus.

The Laos study offers insight into the origins of the pandemic, but data to prove it has the same origin is still lacking, researchers say. For example, Laos viruses do not contain the so-called spike protein cleavage site, which further aids the entry of SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses into human cells.

The study also does not clarify how a parent of the virus might have traveled to Wuhan, central China, where the first known cases of Covid-19 were identified — or whether the virus hitched a ride on an intermediate animal.

Answers may come from sampling more bats and other wildlife in Southeast Asia, which many groups of researchers are already doing.

Another prepress, also posted on Research Square and not yet peer-reviewed, sheds light on the work in progress in China.

Another study, in pre-print and without peer review, studied a sample of about 13,000 bats between 2016 and 2021 across China. But they found no close relatives of SARS-CoV-2 and concluded that they are “extremely rare in bats in China.” But the information was disputed by scientists who study bats in the country.

“I strongly disagree with the suggestion that relatives of SARS-CoV-2 may not be circulating in Chinese bats, as these viruses have already been described in Yunnan,” said Holmes of the University of Sydney.