Study shows at least one long-term symptom in Covid-19 infected

A large study done by Oxford University and the National Institute of Health Research this Wednesday (29) showed that at least one long-term Covid-19 symptom was found in 37% of patients three to six months after the infection by the new coronavirus.

Among the most common symptoms are respiratory problems, fatigue, pain and anxiety, Oxford University said after investigating symptoms in more than 270,000 people recovering from the disease.

Symptoms proved more frequent in people who were hospitalized and slightly more common among women, according to the survey.

It did not reveal detailed causes, severity or duration of symptoms for the long Covid-19, but indicated that older people and men had more breathing difficulties and cognitive problems, while younger people and women had more headaches, abdominal symptoms and anxiety or depression.

“We need to identify the mechanisms underlying the various symptoms that can affect survivors,” said Paul Harrison, an Oxford University professor who led the study.

“This information will be essential if it is to prevent or effectively address the long-term health consequences of covid-19,” he added.

*With information from Agência Brasil