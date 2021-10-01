Suarez: I didn’t forget that they put me to train separately at Barcelona

About to face his former club for the Spanish Championship, Luis Suárez is still hurt by his troubled departure from Barcelona last year.

In an interview with Spanish television channel TVE, the Atletico Madrid striker made it clear that he has no “grudge” against the Catalan club. Even so, he “never forgot” the period I train apart from the Barça squad.

“No, not at all. Sometimes it hurts for the shape, the trajectory and the respect I’ve always had (for the club), but I don’t have grudges. (…) The shapes bothered me, hurt me more than anything, because I am a player who has always given everything to Barcelona, ​​and I gave myself totally to the club. The way I was treated hurt, but also with the self-criticism of saying that things happen, something happens and fate will say who got it right and who didn’t,” said Suárez about his departure from Barcelona.

“I don’t forget that last year, in the pre-season, they told me to train separately to irritate me and, as a professional, I spoke with the coach (Koeman) and I would train every day without a bad face,” added ‘El Pistolero’.

Even so, Suárez lamented the defeat of Barcelona to Benfica in the Champions League. The attacker watched the game and did not hide his pain when he saw his friends downcast.

“Yes, I saw the game. Obviously, as a professional and colleague, it hurts to see friends downcast and the difficult situation the club is going through. This is not happy, because I have feelings for the club, as I do for Liverpool and Ajax,” he said.

Atlético de Madrid welcomes Barcelona this Saturday, at 4 pm (GMT), for the eighth round of the Spanish Championship. Four-placed, Atlético try to win to get closer to the leader Real Madrid.

In turn, Barcelona is trying to ward off the crisis and get the second consecutive victory in the competition.