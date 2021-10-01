Suárez talks about leaving Barcelona and recalls grief: ‘The way I was treated hurt’

Atletico Madrid will host Barcelona for the Spanish Championship and striker Suarez will face his former team. Through the coolies, he formed the trio ‘MSN’, as the barcelonista attack with Messi, Neymar and the current colchonero player was called. However, the Uruguayan harbors grievances with the former club and spoke again about his departure from the Catalonia team.

In an interview with the Spanish TV channel ‘TVE’, Suárez declared that he did not hold a grudge against the team where he won the Champions League in 2015. However, he also showed not only happy memories of the team, and stated that the way he was treated ‘ hurt’.

No, anyway. Sometimes it hurts because of the shape, the trajectory and the respect I’ve always had (to the club), but I don’t have any grudges. (…) The forms bothered me, hurt me more than anything, because I am a player who has always given everything to Barcelona, ​​and I gave myself totally to the club. The way I was treated hurt, but also with the self-criticism of saying that things happen, something happens and fate will say who got it right and who didn’t”

‘El Pistolero’ also revealed a dislike for coach Ronald Koeman. According to the top scorer, the Barcelona coach put him to train separately from the rest of the group just to ‘annoy’ him.

“I don’t forget that last year, in the pre-season, they told me to train separately to irritate me and, as a professional, I talked to the coach (Koeman) and I would train every day without a bad face,” revealed Suárez.

The ace also spoke about the defeat of the former team to Benfica, by 3-0, in the Champions group stage. He said that ‘it hurts to see friends downcast’ and stressed that he has feelings for the club.

“Yes, I saw the game. Obviously as a professional and colleague, it hurts to see friends downcast and the difficult situation the club is going through. That’s not happy, because I have feelings for the club, as I have for Liverpool and Ajax,” he concluded.

The clash for La Liga takes place next Saturday (02), at 4 pm (GMT) for the eighth round of the competition. Atleti is in 4th place in the table, while Barcelona is 6th and is trying to hit the second consecutive victory to improve their situation.