Superbonus for some and unemployment for others; understand the inequality in the labor market – 09/30/2021 – Market

At the age of 30, engineering manager Laisa Masini heads a group of four people at Loft, one of the most highly rated startups in Brazil, with a salary of more than R$20,000. With experience in software development, he has a rare condition in the job market: he can choose where to work.

Hired in the pandemic, Laisa participated in other selection processes and wasted no time in leaving a job for not agreeing with the corporate culture. Passed through unicorns (startups valued at more than $1 billion) like 99 and Loggi, lived in Berlin in 2016, when the city began to swarm with tech companies, and receives offers frequently.

“My technical high school in the area of ​​programming was more important than college, it was what introduced me to technology”, says the manager, who took a course in systems analysis at graduation.

At almost the same age, Larissa Machado, 25, lives a somewhat different reality. Every day, access the main job aggregators to get a job. It looks for those with which it considers it has more chances of being hired, such as reception, customer service and telemarketing.

Dismissed in the crisis that started last year, she managed to receive five months of unemployment insurance thanks to almost a year of formal employment. Since then, he’s heard many no’s.

“Companies are very demanding and there is no feedback, you don’t know what you’re missing, because you weren’t chosen. Unfortunately, everything is very difficult when you don’t have higher education”, he says.

Laisa and Larissa are two sides of a labor market that is still recovering and whose resumption in the services sector is driven by non-presential activities linked to technology. For those, like Larissa, who have little qualifications, the future is not promising, as it will be increasingly digital.

At the top of the social pyramid, professionals with specialization are disputed by employers in the financial, technological and real estate markets and discuss benefit packages and equity participation. In companies and recruiters, terms such as flexibility to retain talent have become commonplace.

The pandemic reinforced the search for professionals capable of designing and putting into operation different types of digital platforms, either to meet the demand for online shopping or to guarantee the functioning of activities that, until then, were not adapted to the remote model. Even those who already worked with digital needed to reinforce operations and services, improve processes and certificates.

Electronic retail companies are a clear example of this demand: Americanas SA, Magazine Luiza and Mercado Livre must hire, in addition to the amount already acquired during the pandemic, at least 250 people by December. There are vacancies for developers, software engineers, data engineers, designers, data scientists and cybersecurity experts.

“The market for technology professionals is extremely heated. The pandemic came and this was intensified in such a way that, without fear of making mistakes, I say that the biggest bottleneck in the growth of the technology industry in Brazil is the lack of labor”, says Rodolfo Fücher, president of Abes (Brazilian Association of Software Companies).

If before the Covid crisis there were already more vacancies than professionals in the sector, today this gap has increased. Brazilian companies started to compete with salaries paid in dollars or euros, as international companies targeted other countries with the viability of the home office.

In addition to good remuneration, companies of all sizes try to train professionals to fill gaps. While Loft, Laisa’s employer, pays an education allowance (annual allowance for courses), MRV provides scholarships for front-end development (an application’s user interface).

“The problem for corporations has been manpower,” says Reinaldo Sima, MRV’s technology director. “There is a war for the search for features. There was a similar race in the ‘millennium bug’, people wanted to implement SAP and this feature was lacking in the market.”

Training, educational assistance and flexibility became the basics for retaining professionals in the field. Experts point out, however, that the biggest guarantee has been the stock incentive.

Widely used in privately held companies that must be listed on the stock exchange, the model allows employees to purchase shares in the future at a pre-fixed price in the present, a way to encourage individual performance.

“The compensation package is a way to show how the professional’s work impacts the company’s valuation. With the purchase of shares, we aim for the long term, we don’t want the person to stay six months, but three, five, ten years with us,” says Silvia Kihara, technology recruiting leader at Nubank.

For economist Diana Gonzaga, from UFBA (Federal University of Bahia), two demands met in the pandemic. One was generated by the health crisis, which changed consumption and work patterns. In addition to ecommerce and home office, online classes required special programs from schools and the hiring of services to meet the new model.

The other comes from a more profound change in the productive structure. “The world economy has gone through transformations that demand more and more knowledge of digital technologies. Although Brazil is a little behind in this, we were already feeling this need”, says Diana.

At the other end, at the base of the pyramid, more basic desires, such as formal employment, seem to get more and more difficult—this year, Brazil broke the record for long-term unemployed workers, the one that exceeds two years. There are 3.5 million people in this condition.

“Look, having a formal contract is getting more and more distant. Furthermore, when something does show up, the salary is unrealistic”, says Larissa, who is looking for a vacancy in attendance.

In the second quarter of this year, according to data from the Continuous National Household Survey (PNAD), only two sectors have more employees than in the pre-pandemic: agribusiness and information and technology services.

Data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) survey consider both formal and informal jobs.

The biggest drop, compared to the second quarter of 2019, is in the accommodation and food sectors, with 20.34% fewer employees, and domestic services, with a decrease of 17.93%. In trade, a group that also includes vehicle repair, the drop is 9.01%. The comparison considered the 2019 data to eliminate the distortions of the most acute period of the crisis generated by the pandemic.

In formal employment, 2.2 million formal jobs were created from January to August, according to the Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed) of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. The service sector is the one with the largest number of open jobs, 927.2 thousand in eight months.

The retreat in unemployment has been accompanied by vacancies with lower salaries. The average real income in the second quarter was R$2,515. It was BRL 2,520 in the same period in 2019 and had reached BRL 2,730 in the third quarter of last year, when the occupation was supported by formal jobs and higher average salaries.

When the country faces a crisis, the first jobs to be cut are those with low qualifications, concentrated mainly in commerce and services. “These are sectors that are closely linked to the dynamics of the economy. As the recovery takes place, vacancies are created”, says Diana Gonzaga.

She points out that formal hiring involves costs, so the company needs more certainty of recovery. “Today we still have other issues, such as the energy crisis and inflation, which may have a negative effect on consumption and, in turn, contain expectations for improvement.”

In addition to the concern to guarantee quality employment at the base of the pyramid, a problem that should persist in the long term is the difficulty of reversing inequality, which was rooted in the crisis.

“The issue is that 20% of students were without access to classes during the pandemic, and this loss is no longer recoverable”, says Fücher, president of Abes. For him, the 20% have already lost the chance to compete equally in the job market.