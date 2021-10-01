Sustainable cell phone! Fairphone 4 officialized with 5G, 48 MP cameras and Snapdragon 750G

Fairphone is a German brand of mobile phones that boast the distinct characteristic of going against the relatively short lifespan of other handsets, offering long support and sustainable construction that promises to reduce the impact on the environment. Until then, its latest release was the Fairphone 3 Plus, announced in 2020. This Thursday (30), the manufacturer reinforces its commitment to reduce the emission of electronic waste by making the Fairphone 4 official, its new sustainable cell phone that received a series of design and hardware enhancements.





It’s worth remembering that the Fairphone 3 had an unattractive package — 12MP single rear camera; 3000 mAh battery and the intermediate Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset. In all these aspects, including the debut of 5G connectivity, the new generation smartphone brings improvements that promise to spark the interest of a wider audience.

Design and fabric

With a completely revamped look and more consistent with existing models on the market, the Fairphone 4 has a rear body made of 100% recycled polycarbonate. In addition, there are a number of environmentally friendly sourced materials, including the magnesium plate fitted behind the screen with 30% recycled alloy. This is the first e-waste-neutral mobile phone, as the manufacturer recycles a smartphone for every Fairphone 4 unit sold. Moving on to the technical details, there’s a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) distributed in a stretched ratio of 19.5:9 and protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. There’s a drop-shaped notch. that houses the front camera.

cameras

Also taking an advantage compared to the last release, the Fairphone 4 has a good photographic set. There is a main camera with 48 MP Sony IMX 582 sensor, optical stabilization and f/1.6 lens aperture; and an ultra-wide-angle camera with a 48MP sensor and f/2.2 lens aperture. The main lens is capable of recording video in 4K at 30 FPS or Full HD at 60 FPS. The front camera also offers the good 25 MP resolution with f/2.2 aperture and HDR support.

Hardware

The Fairphone 4 abandons the 600 series and jumps to the Snapdragon 750G, an intermediate octa-core that operates at up to 2.2 GHz and integrates the Adreno 619 GPU. The platform works with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. To power this hardware, there’s a removable 3,905 mAh battery with a 20 watt fast charge that promises a 50% charge in 30 minutes.





Other specifications of the device include IP54 certification, attesting to its good resistance to dust and splash water; drop resistance attested by MIL-STD-810G; fingerprint reader on the side; no P2 input for headphones; and the presence of Android 11. The company promises software updates until 2025, that is, the model will receive updates until Android 15. Security patches will be monthly until 2023.

technical specifications

6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution

Notched Display and Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Snapdragon 750G Platform

Adreno 619 GPU

6GB or 8GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

25 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 48 MP sensor (f/1.6) Ultrawide lens with 48 MP sensor (f/2.2)

5G connection, USB-C, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1 and digital reader on the side

3,905 mAh battery with 20W charging

Android 11

Dimensions: 162 x 75.5 x 10.5 mm

Price and availability