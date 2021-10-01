Take-Two CEO says Xbox Game Pass has 30 million subscribers and Phil Spencer “denies”

Check out what the CEO of Take-Two said!

During TheGrill 2021 event, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, let “escape” that the Xbox Game Pass has 30 million and Phil Spencer, who was also in the interview, “denied” Strauss.

According to Strauss Zelnick, the Xbox Game Pass has about 30 million subscribers, the last number Take-Two checked. However, Phil Spencer, the Xbox boss, “denied” Zelnick, and commented that the latest figures sent to the public, which was at the beginning of the year, show that the service has more than 18 million subscribers. Check out:

“In fact, last year was our best year on the market as subscriptions to our services continued to rise.” said Phil, with the following response from Strauss Zelnick:

“Last time we checked the numbers the Xbox Game Pass had about 30 million subscribers, right Phil?” Phil soon responded with a “giggle”:

“The last number we sent out to the public revealed over 18 million subscribers.” he said, and Zelnick tried to correct himself:

“Oh yes, it is, over 18 million subscribers.” he said.

To date, the latest data revealed by Microsoft reveals that the Xbox Game Pass has more than 18 million subscribers, but this was revealed at the beginning of the year, and it could be that the number has increased, and Strauss Zelnick “spoiled” the surprise of the revelation of the increase in the number of subscribers.

