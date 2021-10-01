Tardelli remembers Ronaldinho’s replacement and is ready to play in Santos midfield | saints

One of the most experienced players in Santos’ current squad, Diego Tardelli is still looking for his physical fullness to help the squad led by Fábio Carille. Even so, the striker has already played two matches and has pleased the coach.

At 36, Diego Tardelli wants to help Santos as he can. Even playing as a midfielder. The striker recalled, this Thursday, a spell at Atlético-MG, when he played alongside Ronaldinho Gaúcho and needed to replace the ace in creating plays.

– Carille asked me to enter more freely and stay behind Léo (Baptistan, against Juventude). It’s a position I like to play. In 2013, when I was at Atlético-MG, Ronaldinho Gaúcho had an injury and I ended up working in the middle. I felt very good playing behind the attacker – Tardelli said to the official website of Santos.

Check out more news from Santos:

+ Carille takes a week to fix problems

+ Pele is discharged from hospital

1 of 2 Diego Tardelli at Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC Diego Tardelli at Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC

Hired last month, Diego Tardelli, despite having already debuted, is still not 100% physically. The attacker tries, at least, to be well to help Santos. With his experience, he believes that tranquility is the way for Peixe to get out of the uncomfortable situation in the Brazilian Championship.

– Physically I’m not 100% yet, but I already feel lighter, more confident to develop and perform well. The most important thing is to have a clear head, as I am, even though the moment is not favorable on the field. I know that we are only going to leave this moment with a lot of focus on our day-to-day work. Little by little I’m getting along and my physical preparation is increasing even more within the games, and being 100%, you can be sure that I’ll help a lot.

With 24 points, Santos is 16th on the Brazilian Championship standings, just one position ahead of Bahia, first in the relegation zone.

With the postponement of the match against Fluminense, which would be played this Sunday and was rescheduled for October 27, Santos will only enter the field next Thursday, when they face São Paulo, at Morumbi.