Target for memes, Atleticana reveals jokes and declares: ‘Immean feeling for the club’

The elimination of Atlético-MG to Palmeiras, in the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores, would already be reason for the creation of memes for rival fans of Galo. However, an image during the broadcast of the match drew attention.

Rebeca Nery was caught crying over the broadcast as the match progressed to its end. The 1-1 draw guaranteed the victory in the Libertadores final for the second consecutive year. Soon after the end of the match, the print with the image of the 21-year-old girl went viral on social media.

“From what I saw, that image that went viral was made at 85 minutes into the game. I was crying from the start. I was very anxious. My boyfriend thought I was going to screw up the game. I knew I had become a meme at the end of the game, with 2 minutes to go. A lot of messages started to get through to my boyfriend and my parents. Family and friends talking that I had appeared on TV. I thought I had to disappear off the map, disable instagram. There are Grêmio, Vasco, Flamengo and Palmeiras people following me”, says the law student to UOL Esporte.

“There’s a lot of fun, but I’m reading a lot of good messages from Atlético. There was a lot of lack of respect. The good thing is that the Rooster fans themselves are answering for me, as I haven’t had time to follow everything they send me”, he adds. According to her, the intention is to use this “fame on the networks” to produce content showing the family’s reaction on Galo match days and tell the world the essence of this immense feeling for the club.

Love for Atlético-MG came from her grandmother

Dona Angela is responsible for passing on her love for Rooster to her granddaughter Rebeca. To UOL, the student told that she lost her grandmother eight years ago, a month before the Minas Gerais club won the Copa Libertadores in 2013.

“My grandmother made the whole family athletic. To give you an idea, my grandfather, from Cruzeiro, used to say that he was from Vasco, just so as not to contradict her. There are a lot of people thinking that I will become an Atletican overnight, but this passion goes back decades. My grandmother wanted to be cremated and have the ashes scattered on the door of the Mineirão. According to her, to never miss seeing Rooster play”, says Rebeca.

Rebeca went beyond crying for the club of the heart and to represent her love for Atlético-MG, the young woman wrote a text to pay tribute to her grandmother.

“Today I will try to express in words the athletic feeling, a unique feeling, confident, anxious and humble! Accustomed to obstacles and difficulties, Atleticans are based on hard, sweaty, difficult victories, but a complete victory in the way that an Alvinegro likes, with humility, determination, RACE, and above all a lot of faith.

You’ve heard the phrase “a fan is a fan, an athlete is an athlete”. Exactly, we are more than mere fans of any team, we are a family, influencing each other, generations and generations, an extremely strong, large and united family. To be Atletico is to accompany from the cradle, it is to learn to sing the rooster anthem first before the national anthem.

