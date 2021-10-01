Tati Quebra Barraco talks about alleged abuse in reality TV

Tati Breaks Shack he did not hide his indignation at the indication of little mussun to Roça by decision of Erika Schneider, during a conversation with Valentina Francavilla at dawn this Thursday (30), in The Farm 13, and defended the actor.

According to the funkeira, the former dancer of Faustão insinuated sexist acts and speeches by the roceiro in her justification for nominating the second hot seat. “Everyone is respectful here, no one comes to me”, shot the carioca.

“Not with me either, on the contrary, everyone is very well educated”, agreed Valentina. Afterwards, Tati Quebra Barraco tore up the verb and defended Mussunzinho from alleged abuse. “There was no abuse, there was none of that. On the contrary, remember I said that men were doing things more than women?”, he said.

The result will be announced live tonight. In the countryside, Mussunzinho disputes the audience’s preference with Bil Araújo and Dayane Mello. Gui Araújo won the Farmer’s Test for the second time and escaped the popular decision.

Discussion

The formation of Roça this last Tuesday (27) stirred the spirits of the pedestrians. After the nomination, Mussunzinho tried to talk to Erika Schneider, and asked several questions, considering that she has disagreements with Erasmo Viana and Bil Araújo.

“I have four women at home who participate in my life at all times and I wanted to know if at any time I disrespected you”he questioned. “As a farmer, I’m doing my activities, then at one point you said ‘yes, ma’am’ and I said that ma’am I was in heaven. I’m not here to please everyone and I don’t have that much affinity with you”, replied the blonde.

