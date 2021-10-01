TCL Announces 4K P725 Television with Google TV for Brazil

TCL Electronics announced the arrival of the P725 television, marking the debut of the Google TV intelligent system in Brazil. With an AiPQ Engine processor, the product will be available in October, but there is still no exact date; check out more details below.

The 4K television will be offered in 3 screen sizes at different prices. While the 55-inch variant is worth $3,999, the 65-inch model costs $5,499. The 75-inch television version requires R$ 6,899 — prices are suggested and may vary.

To ensure image quality, the device has Dolby Vision, which features HDR technology to offer more contrast, colors and brightness. Dolby Atmos tries to simulate the cinema experience with immersive surround sound.

Aesthetics of the new P725Source: Disclosure/TLC

As you can see above, the TV has a minimalist design with a metallic finish and thin edges. To facilitate interaction with the equipment, the P725 brings the Hands-Free Voice Control 2.0 system for voice commands, offering, for example, the possibility of changing channels and exploring streaming services.

This model supports Google Assistant and the Google Duo video conferencing service. That said, it has not been said whether the device will be sold with a camera or if it is available separately. Finally, the model supports dual-band Wi-Fi and HDMI 2.1 input, ensuring enhanced support for next-gen consoles.