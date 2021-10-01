TCL expands product portfolio in Brazil and announces new cell phones, tablets and more

In April this year, TCL announced the launch of three new smartphones in Europe, being the TCL 20L, 20L Plus and 20 Pro 5G, models that were recently announced in Brazil by the company and that bring varied technical specifications, switching between entry-level hardware to an intermediary. In addition to cell phones, the manufacturer also launched two new models of tablets and a new wireless headset, covering several technological segments.





Curiosity

28 Sep



economy and market

10 Sep

The company reiterated its expansion in the Brazilian market with the launch of several products in the country, including smartphones, tablets and headphones, a very broad portfolio that will be available to Brazilians soon. We are very excited to bring our 20 series smartphones to Brazil, putting innovative technology in the hands of Brazilian consumers. We are constantly developing new mobile offerings designed to enhance what our smartphones can do, and providing this quality at affordable prices is our mission as we bring new value to the Brazilian market” Stefan Streit,

Global Marketing Director at TCL.

TCL 20 Pro 5G

This model is the brand’s flagship for the 20 Series this year, featuring a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED screen with support for NXTVISION 2.0, an immersive mode developed by the manufacturer and capable of providing better color fidelity from the start. using AI, a tool capable of identifying the content being displayed and automatically adjusting the colors. The 20 Pro 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 750G processor, Adreno 619 GPU and 6 GB of RAM memory, in addition to being compatible with the 5G network. Going even further, the phone also features a quadruple array of rear cameras, including a Sony IMX main sensor followed by an ultra-wide, macro and depth sensor.





Finally, it is worth mentioning that the TCL 20 Pro 5G has a 4,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging and autonomy for up to one day of use, according to the manufacturer’s data. Datasheet 6.67 inch AMOLED screen

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

RAM memory: 6 GB

Internal Storage: 256 GB

GPU: Adreno 619

Cameras: Rear Cameras: 48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Front camera: 32 MP

Battery: 4,500 mAh with support for fast charging up to 18W

OS: Android 11 TCL UI

Dimensions: 164.2 x 77.3 x 8.8 mm

Weight: 190g

TCL 20L Plus

Also in line 20, the TCL 20L Plus model arrives on the market with some differentials compared to the Pro model, including changes in the processor and in the camera set, which in this model has a higher resolution main sensor and some setbacks elsewhere of the hardware. While sharing the same display — 6.67″ AMOLED and 60 Hz upgrade — the TCL 20L+ differs from its beefier brother on the processor side, bringing with it the Snapdragon 662 with the Adreno 610 GPU and the same 6 GB of memory RAM, data sheet focused on users looking for a phone for basic use.

On the battery we have an interesting advance, being 5,000 mAh with autonomy for up to 19 hours of video playback and 121 hours of music playback on a single charge, according to TCL. It also supports 18W fast charging, which is able to deliver 50% charge in just 34 minutes.

76.9 x 166.2 x 9.1 mm

6.67 inches – 2400×1080 px

6.67 inch screen with FHD+ resolution

Processor: Snapdragon 662

Adreno 610 GPU

6 GB of RAM memory

cameras Rear Cameras: 64MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front camera: 16MP, f/2.2

Battery: 5,000 mAh with support for charging up to 18W

OS: Android 11 TCL UI

Dimensions: 166.2 x 76.9 x 9.1 mm

Weight: 199g

More devices

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the company is also bringing to the Brazilian market some new accessories and tools, including ‘TCL Kids’, a resource present in some of the brand’s devices and aimed at children, offering playful and educational content, being present in models such as the TAB 10L and the TAB 8 Neo. There is also the TCL MOVEAUDIO S108, a wireless headset that weighs just 4 grams and offers the user high quality sound, resistance and autonomy for up to 6 hours.

See more about TCL

What did you think of the new TCL devices? Do you want to invest in one of them? Tell us, comment!