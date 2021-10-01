TCL will be the first brand to bring Google TV to Brazil

During a press conference in Brazil, TCL announced that it will be the first company to bring the Google TV system to the Brazilian market. The third largest television company in the country, the company will make the solution available in products starting in October.

Google TV is Google’s new intelligent system for televisions, which made its debut with the latest version of Chromecast. The solution has an intelligent interface that encompasses several streaming services and improves the suggestion of new content.

TCL’s Smart TV to have Google TV in Brazil

In addition to bringing the power of Google’s artificial intelligence, TCL’s new televisions are also compatible with Alexa, Amazon’s assistant. The company also optimized Smart TVs for use with the Google Duo video conferencing app and even included a detachable camera on the C825 series models to enhance the user experience.

TCL’s first televisions with Google TV include the C825 models, which feature Mini LED technology and optimizations for games and models up to 65 inches. The system will also be present in the P725 line, which has more basic specifications.

More details on the availability of Google TV and the price of the new televisions should be released soon, as the new products will reach Brazilian retailers in the first days of October.