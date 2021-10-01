Technicians from Petrobras and the National Congress will discuss how to hold fuel prices

Value of diesel and gasoline has already risen more than 50% in refineries; The rise in the dollar and the rise in the oil barrel on the international market put pressure on the Brazilian state-owned price parity policy

O National Congress and technicians from Petrobras will meet in the coming days to seek alternative paths to fuel prices. The first meeting between the company and the leaders of the Chamber of Deputies it has already happened and it was not conclusive, according to sources heard by Young pan. Petrobras has been criticized for high prices. This 2020, diesel and gasoline have already risen more than 50% in refineries. The rise in the dollar and the rise in the oil barrel on the international market put pressure on the Brazilian state-owned price parity policy. During the PT governments, the state-owned company even held fuel prices at the pumps so as not to impact the pockets of Brazilians, but the measure generated damage and losses for the company and its shareholders.

Petrobras understands that it is part of the fuel price problem, but believes that the solution to this issue involves actors and segments. The Petrobras summit has already presented to members of Congress and the Ministries of Economy and Mines and Energy suggestions to try to minimize the problem: reform of fuel taxes, changes in ICMS collection, use of the Pre-Salt Social Fund, use part of the proceeds from the auction of the onerous session and the dividends paid by the state-owned companies.

*With information from reporter Rodrigo Viga