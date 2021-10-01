Teenage Sibling Bullying Affects Mental Health Years Later

Nthe beginning of adolescence, the practice of bullying, namely offenses, swearing and humiliation, can cause damage to mental health even several years after the incidents – whether the individual is the victim or the perpetrator of the abuse, suggests a study published in the Journal of Youth and Adolescence is cited by the prestigious Galileo magazine.

The research carried out by researchers from the University of York and the University of Warwick, in the United Kingdom, analyzed data from more than 17,000 young people, volunteers in the Millennium Cohort Study, carried out in the early 2000s.

In the course of the experiment, participants answered questionnaires about sibling bullying when they were 11 and 14 years old. Later, at age 17, they answered questions again, this time about mental health and well-being. The parents of the young people also spoke about the mental state of their children at three different ages: 11, 14 and 17 years old.

“Although sibling bullying has previously been associated with adverse mental health consequences, it was not known whether there was a relationship between the persistence of such bullying and long-term mental health severity,” said Umar Toseeb, one of the study’s authors. , in a press release.

However, the analysis indicates that not only is this relationship actually real, but the problem of bullying is quite common.

As explained by Galileu magazine, when adolescents were 11 years old, 48% had been involved in aggression, with 15% being victims, 4% aggressors and 29% exercising both roles. At the age of 14, 34% had this behavior, and the majority (21%) both suffered and practiced abuse; 5% assaulted and 8% were assaulted by their siblings.

In view of the collected data, Toseeb and Dieter Wolke, another author of the study, determined that, as bullying worsened in early adolescence, the mental health of young people in late adolescence also deteriorated. Furthermore, those who participated in this type of aggression showed a different type of emotional response when it came to externalizing their problems.

In order to combat the problem, researchers suggest the implementation and adoption of clinical interventions aimed at improving the mental health of young people, even helping those in their late teens to reach a more positive emotional state.

