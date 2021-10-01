Testimony: see what Andreas von Richthofen said at the trial that convicted Suzane

On July 18, 2006, a tall, thin young man with a rocker look attended the Barra Funda Forum in São Paulo. It was Andreas von Richthofen, who went to the scene to testify about the crime that had totally changed his life four years earlier: the murders of his parents, Manfred and Marísia von Richthofen, articulated by his only sister, Suzane. The case resurfaced after the release of the movies “The Girl Who Killed Her Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents”. See what Andreas said at the trial that convicted Suzane and the Cravinhos brothers.

According to the Folha de S.Paulo report, published the day after the young man’s testimony, the boy denied his sister by saying that she did not appear to be drugged on the night of the crime and that the weapon found in a teddy bear was actually Suzane’s . It was the first time Andreas gave his version of events.

At the time, the young man asked to testify without the presence of Suzane, Daniel and Cristian Cravinhos, people he was close to at the time of the murders of his parents. Andreas said he didn’t believe Suzane’s regret and that he didn’t forgive her. In addition, he dismissed the hypothesis that his sister would give up her parents’ inheritance and even laughed when Suzane’s defense attorney said she would sign a document giving up her share of the fortune.

Rights to the family’s property occupied a large part of Andreas’ testimony, who reported that his sister, even in prison, made “a clowning act”, forcing her to count everything in the family’s house: “cutlery, crockery, sofas, beds”.

Valued at around R$ 11 million, the von Richthofen family’s fortune was submitted to legal analysis. In 2011, after Suzane’s trial, which took place in 2006, it was decided that the young woman was unworthy of receiving the patrimony. The decision was made official in 2015.

What happened to Andreas von Richthofen afterwards?

Since the tragic deaths of Manfred and Marísia, Andreas has been living in seclusion, under the tutelage of his grandmother, Lourdes Maganani Abdalla, and his uncle, Miguel Abdalla Neto. The young man went on to study at one of the best schools in São Paulo and was very protected by his family. The boy’s grandmother died four years after the murders.

In 2005, Andreas was approved in the entrance exam for the pharmacy and biochemistry course at the University of São Paulo (USP) in third place. The boy also passed four other colleges, but chose to study at USP, where he was seen as an excellent student.

After completing his degree, the son of the von Richthofen couple was approved for a doctorate at the Faculty of Chemistry, also at USP. With that, Andreas started traveling to events to promote the work developed at the institution.

In 2015, 12 years after the crime, Andreas von Richthofen spoke publicly for the first time and only time about the crime planned by his sister Suzane. The boy granted an interview and released a letter to Rádio Estadão. In it, he says that the murder committed by his sister “is disgusting” and defends his father’s memory of an accusation made by Attorney Nadir de Campos Junior that the former employee of Dersa S/A had accounts abroad.

The letter begins by complimenting the prosecutor’s work in convicting the trio. “It is in the name of the excellent work in which you participated, in condemning my sister Suzane Louise von Richthofen and the brothers Cristian and Daniel Cravinhos, and also of your entire history in the Brazilian justice system that I feel compelled to approach you”, says excerpt from the letter.

“I am writing this message to you through equally public channels which you use to comment on the case of my family. I understand that your anger and indignation towards these three murderers is immense and much of society shares this sentiment. And so do I. It’s disgusting,” he writes.

Then, when addressing the prosecutor, he asks for evidence of the charges. “Face it from the existentialist perspective. However, I note that you make several notes referring to an alleged corruption scheme, in which my father, Manfred Albert von Richthofen, would have participated and whose results would be accounts abroad in huge amounts. Mr. to clarify this situation: if there are accounts abroad, that you present the evidence, show what they are and where they are, because I also want to know and understand that your position and prestige fully enable you to do so”, he considers.

“But if this is nothing but malicious rumors and there is no evidence, that you withdraw and remain silent about it, so as not to allow the baseness and cruelty of this crime to wrongly tarnish the reputation of people who are no longer here to defend yourself, my parents Manfred Albert and Marísia von Richthofen”, completes the letter.

Arrested for jumping residence wall

Despite the promising academic life, the trauma made Andreas indulge in alcohol and drug consumption. In 2017, at the age of 29, he was approached by police officers after jumping over the wall of a residence in São Paulo. At the time, the young man said disconnected phrases and looked scared. When asked who he was, he would have replied “don’t care about my life.”

Andreas was only recognized as Suzane’s brother at the Campo Limpo Municipal Hospital, to which he was taken. The boy had his clothes torn and had abrasions and injuries on his body, probably resulting from the action of jumping over the wall of the residence. He carried with him a jewelry box that contained a medal coined with the surname von Richthofen.

On the same day, Miguel Abdalla went to the health unit to receive his nephew’s belongings, but the young man had been transferred to the São João de Deus clinic, which specializes in the recovery of drug users and has an agreement with the Unified Health System (SUS) . Andreas admitted to using alcohol and marijuana, but stated that, that day, he had not used any of the substances recently.