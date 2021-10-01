The Chestnut Man: Meet Netflix’s Mysterious New Series

The Chestnut Man, Netflix’s new horror series, debuted on Sept. 29 on the platform featuring the suspense-filled story of a serial killer that terrorizes Copenhagen, Denmark. As his personal mark, the killer leaves a little doll made of chestnuts hanging beside his victims.

The 18-year-old platform-exclusive series is based on the novel by writer Søren Sveistrup, the same creator of the crime novel that inspired the show. The Killing – Beyond a Crime, also available on Netflix.

The plot of the series The Man of the Chestnuts

A brutally murdered young woman is found in a park, one hand missing. Investigator Naia Thulin (Danica Curcic) and her new partner, Mark Hess (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard), take the case and uncover mysterious evidence: when a forensic expert examines the dummy left at the crime scene, he finds Kristine Hartung’s fingerprints, 12-year-old daughter of the Danish minister of social affairs, who was kidnapped and presumed dead a year earlier.

Cast of The Chestnut Man

The Nordic noir thriller features a Danish cast, unknown to most Brazilians. As protagonists, the series features Danica Curcic, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard and Iben Dorner. The series also stars Esben Dalgaard Andersen, David Dencik, Liva Forsberg, Ali Kazim, Louis Næss-Schmidt, Lars Ranthe, Morten Brovn, Marie-Lydie Melono Nokouda, Anders Nyborg, Olaf Højgaard, and Arian Kashef.

The production is by Mikkel Serup (also responsible for the killing) and Kasper Barfoed (summer of 92). The script is signed by David Sandreuter (Private Banking), Dorte Warnøe Høgh (Arven) and by the novelist who created the original story.

See what the public is thinking of the new thriller Netflix on social media.

There were those who praised the atmosphere of the series…

I saw the 1st chapter of The Man of the Chestnuts: horrifying crime typical of Nordic noir, silences and depressing atmosphere, almost no smile. Pass all tests? — Police Literature – Ana Laux ?????? (@literapolice) September 30, 2021

…And who thought the title is not frightening:

How is something with that name considered DARK? HAHAHAHAHA

I imagine the Chestnut Man as that son of the beach who gives away free peanuts pic.twitter.com/G0NC7lsxIG — tuci ???? (@Luccii420) September 30, 2021

Some people compared the plot with the first series by the same producers.

The series the chestnut man practically has the plot of the first temp of the killling. Haha The authors really do have a pattern. — SRN ??? (@marielizacl) September 30, 2021

And who is already graduating detective with the help of streaming.

If you ask me where I graduated to be a detective, I’ll say it was at the “O Homem das Nuts” academy. Why think of a good series of Bixiga — ????????? ?????????n?? ?? ???? | ??: ???? ?????? (@pivoine____) September 30, 2021

And you, have already started watching The Chestnut Man? Do you want to watch? Let us know in the comments!