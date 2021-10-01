The choice of Portela’s samba for 2022 becomes controversial and makes the school one of the most talked about subjects on social networks

RIO — Carnival is only in February 2022, if the pandemic is under control by then, but the first controversy is already in the air and involves the choice of the samba-plot that Portela will take to Avenida, cradling its plot “Igi Osè Baobab”, which will tell the story and portray the symbology of baobabs, gigantic and ancient trees originating in Africa. Considered the clear favourite, the composition of the partnership led by Samir Trindade was defeated by the one headed by Wanderley Monteiro and made Azul e Branca de Madureira one of the most talked about themes on the internet this Thursday.

Return to normal: Niteroi will no longer require a mask in January; in October, use will no longer be mandatory on the beaches

The choice took place this Thursday, in Cidade do Samba, and since its release it has become one of the most talked about issues on social networks. The result was so controversial that it was among the five most commented on Twitter Brazil. There are those who see political motivation in the decision to opt for a samba over another, with great supporters.

The lyrics of the samba, which was considered a frank favorite, had verses such as “Mito é Paulo Benjamin”, a reference to Paulo Benjamin de Oliveira, Paulo da Portela, a historical figure at the school. In another passage it speaks of “resistance to the dictator”.

Are you going to travel? Learn how to get the Covid-19 vaccination certificate

“Really, the people from Porto are resistance. That’s the only way to put up with this little shame you’ve done,” wrote an internet user. “Samir was unanimous in the samba world. Throwing it away for pure politicking is ridiculous. It’s not respecting your community,” posted another. “Weak samba. For God’s sake, even I, who aren’t Samir’s biggest fan, admitted that his samba was better. Now it’s time to wait 2023”, criticized one from Porto.

“I wonder if there was a rejection of the political criticism contained in the lyrics of the samba? he spoke of “oppressor”, “dictator Mito é Paulo Benjamin….Is it? asks an internet user. But there were also those who defended the choice of school. “”Excellent choice!!! samba is beautiful and it will be amazing on the avenue next year” defended one from Porto. “But there are people who support composers, and not Portela, it’s a joke, huh? Swallow the crying and accept. The best samba won!” wrote another.

‘Sommeliers’: Pfizer’s immunizer was the most applied in ‘super-recap’ with choice of vaccine in Rio

The direction of Portela was contacted, but preferred not to comment on the controversy surrounding the choice of samba-enredo for 2022.

Know more

To the point The Prevent Senior case and the practice of palliative care



Lauro and Gabeira Bolsonaro’s loneliness after a thousand days of government



Malu is ON Nina da Hora: Digital scenario for elections needs to change now



CBN Panorama Fake News on the CPI agenda; Petrobras’ social program; high beer; security crisis in Ecuador





Meet the winning samba:

Composers: Wanderley Monteiro, Vinicius Ferreira, Rafael Gigante, Bira, Edmar Jr, Paulo Borges & André do Posto 7.

Prepare the yard, separate the Mucua

Apaoká downloaded the xirê

In our barn we worship

From the same precept and knowing

Imposing root of the “first seed”

We have a lot in common

The sacred link of Ayê and Orun

Home to respect:

My Baobab!

Ôbatala colofé

(Has) drumming in Are

For my people of faith Ayeray

In this mironga there is an Ofá hand

Put Aluá in the coité and Dandá

Saluba, Mom! I made my samba curimba

Quench my thirst for axé

Do my Igi Osè, moringa

Who tries to chain the feeling

“Forget” that being free is fundamental

Suburban hue, heritage of black

courage in fear

My people are resistance like a “knot in the wood” of the staff of Oxalá

African strength, make us proud!

Blue and Bantu

Aguerê and Alujá

for dust to raise

Creole is my drum

Iluayê in the swing of my place

Portela is Baobab

in my love’s gongá

(There is a tour for my love)