The ‘cold’ will be more ‘bitter’: understand the high price of beers from this month | Economy

The Brazilian industry as a whole suffers from the increase in input prices due to the devaluation of the real since last year. Even so, the company reported net income of BRL 2.93 billion in the second quarter, up 130.4% over the same period last year.

Wine consumption in Brazil is up 18% in 2020, driven by e-commerce

Sales are not bad. Exclusively in the Beer Brazil segment — since Ambev also sells non-alcoholic products — there was 12.7% organic growth in volumes, to 20.2 million hectoliters in the quarter and 25.8% expansion in net revenue, to R$ 6.4 billion.

Below, understand some of the numbers that make the decision to readjust prices understandable.

Beer is not exclusive when it comes to price increases in Brazil. But the numbers aren’t as scary as current inflation villains like fuel, energy and food.

The company has not officially announced how much this adjustment will be, but the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel) estimates that the increase is close to the country’s official inflation, of up to 10%.

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), beer inflation in 12 months is a little lower than the average of the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

While the general average is at 9.68% in 12 months, the beer had a high of 7.62%. When considered in the subtopic Eating away from home, it is even lower: 5.94%.

Industry Confidence Index drops for second month

Abrasel claims to be concerned about the increase in the price of beers because the readjustment will be passed on “immediately” to the consumer. The organization claims that 37% of the country’s bars and restaurants are still operating at a loss, which takes away the ability to cushion a price increase.

A larger state, São Paulo still has half of its bars operating in the red, says Abrasel.

“The sector is under hyper pressure due to increased costs in light, rent, food, fuel, which affect delivery, for example. It does not support a new increase without passing it on to the consumer”, says Paulo Solmucci, President of Abrasel.

The g1 also sought the Brazilian Association of Supermarkets (Abras), another focus of beer sales in the country, but the entity does not have specific numbers for the sector.

The price increase led by Ambev is so symptomatic because the company is — by far — the market leader. Brands such as Brahma, Antártica, Corona, Stella Artois and many others are part of the company’s portfolio.

According to market data provider Euromonitor International, the company occupies more than 60% of the market, followed by Heineken and Cervejaria Petrópolis. See below the distribution, in figures from the end of 2020:

Ambev: 61.6%;

61.6%; Heineken: 18.1%;

18.1%; Petrópolis Brewery: 11.9%.

According to Abrasel, any movement by Ambev makes room for competitors to also make similar size adjustments. None of the companies, however, have signaled that they will raise prices for now.

The entity’s vision, however, is well founded since one of the strategies of Ambev’s competitors to gain market was, over the years, to reduce the profit margins of their products to maintain lower prices than the same category beers in the basket of market leader.

G1 in 1 Minute: Entrepreneurs tell strategies to dribble inflation losses

Beer market in Brazil

Also according to Euromonitor International, the consumption of beer in Brazil had been at a slow pace in the recent past. Compared to 2015 and 2020, the market sold only 0.7% more between one year and another.

In liters, the increase was from just 13.2 billion to 13.3 billion each year.