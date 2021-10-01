The Farm 13: Erasmo Viana says he saw MC Kevin O Chris kissing another man, and funkeiro gives a sharp response in the nets; watch

Just before “A Fazenda 13” aired this Thursday (30), some pedestrians were talking in the room about the career of Mr. Catra and other national funkeiros. Until the name MC Kevin O Cris appeared on the wheel. Erasmo Viana, then, remembered a situation that he said he had witnessed, involving the musician, and decided to share details of the story with his colleagues in confinement.

“I saw him kissing a guy… What he sang for us here at the party”, commented. “Kevin O Chris?”, questioned Marina Ferrari. “That”, replied Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband. “I saw it, there in Noronha, I saw it. (…) I don’t know if the guy is bi, he must be bi, I don’t know”, he continued, according to UOL.

Mussunzinho, who had not yet been eliminated from the program, then wanted to know: “Really kissing, stoked?” The actor then asked if it could not be a funkeiro lookalike. “No, he did a show there! Made an affter afterwards. Everyone saw it, it wasn’t just me”, concluded the businessman. Check out an excerpt of the conversation:

Erasno taking Kevin O Chris out of the closet. Someone needs to stop this DONKEY. What a clueless guy, my god I can’t take it anymore help me #The farm pic.twitter.com/DffWsfQSly — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) October 1, 2021

It didn’t take long for the declaration to go viral on social media. Through a comment on an Instagram post, Kevin countered Erasmo and stated that he would take legal action against the Bahian. “If it was true, I would have commented with a f*ck to him, but since it wasn’t, I’ll release a new song in my stories, because it’s been booming after that. And now, I’m filing a lawsuit!”, warned.