‘The Farm’: Dayane provokes new punishment and argues with Sthe, MC Gui and Mileide | Television



Dayane Mello insists the punishment was not caused by her – Reproduction

Dayane Mello insists the punishment was not caused by herreproduction

Published 10/01/2021 10:51 AM

Rio – Dayane Mello was outraged when accused of provoking a new punishment in “A Fazenda 13” this Friday morning. The model chatted with Sthe Matos, MC Gui and Mileide Mihaile and stated that she did not commit any infraction.

“Who took punishment?” asked MC Bill in the kitchen. “Day took the robe,” Mileide said. “Oh lie. Wow, we asked if they were carrying anything in the bucket,” lamented MC Gui. Dayane, who was on the couch, yelled that it wasn’t her.

“It wasn’t you, Day?”, asked Mileide. “No,” screamed the model. “It’s easy, right, to judge others,” Day added, visibly irritated. “Whoever’s in the stall with you said. Sorry,” Mileide replied. “The only thing that was different was the robe, because my bucket was empty,” said Sthe.

“I always wear my robe and nothing has ever happened. Let’s stop saying that people do things without knowing it, guys. How ugly!”, Dayane countered. “Nobody took anything in the bucket. The only thing I had was the robe. Like the bottle, she [Dayane] he said he took the bottle and nothing came of it,” Sthe complained.

Solange Gomes asked what was going on. “The buckets were empty, the only thing I had was the robe,” he continued accusing Sthe. “Didn’t you do that with the bottle? You took it and it didn’t lead to anything and then it did, didn’t you?”, recalled MC Gui. “We don’t know, it’s not true,” Day defended himself, getting up from the table. “I’m not talking about the bottle, I’m saying that it [Sthe] you’re saying something she doesn’t even know, do you understand?”, shouted the model.

“I’m not taking information, I’m just talking here in front of you. [o roupão] It was the only thing and the bottle was the same,” insisted Sthe. “You took the robe and it’s in the manual that you can’t take anything, absolutely nothing,” explained Mileide.

“Are you sure about that? Better find out,” Dayane said. “Then let’s find out together, my love. Why am I so wrong if I’m saying this and you’re for stamping your foot saying no,” Mileide shot.