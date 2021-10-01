The ‘fog oases’ that feed plants in the world’s driest deserts

by

  • Daniel Gonzalez Cappa
  • BBC News World

Hills of Cicasos in the San Bartolo district of Peru, covered with vegetation and flowers

Credit, Courtesy Maria Miyasiro

Stretching along the Pacific coast of Peru and Chile, the hyper-arid deserts of Sechura and Atacama are considered the driest in the world and one of the oldest.

But every year, despite the dryness, the hills turn green and fill with flowers.

These “islands of vegetation” that rise in the middle of the desert landscape are known as hills in Peru or “fog oases” in Chile.

And they are so called because the plants depend almost exclusively on sea mist.