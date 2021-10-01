The ‘fog oases’ that feed plants in the world’s driest deserts

Daniel Gonzalez Cappa

BBC News World

30 september 2021

Hills of Cicasos in the San Bartolo district of Peru, covered with vegetation and flowers

Stretching along the Pacific coast of Peru and Chile, the hyper-arid deserts of Sechura and Atacama are considered the driest in the world and one of the oldest.

But every year, despite the dryness, the hills turn green and fill with flowers.

These “islands of vegetation” that rise in the middle of the desert landscape are known as hills in Peru or “fog oases” in Chile.

And they are so called because the plants depend almost exclusively on sea mist.

It’s a fragile balance between ocean currents, winds, Andean altitude and extreme weather events.

And this balance is so volatile that any variation implies a change in the vegetation cover of the hills.

There are even oases that only bloom once every ten years.

The desert belt between Peru and Chile is hyper-arid and considered the driest in the world

These hills have caught the attention of scientists, who hope to understand how climate change influences our ecosystems at a much faster rate than elsewhere.

A group of experts from England and Peru managed to map with incredible precision the real extent of the hills: more than 17,000 square kilometers, four times more than was known.

This represents an area ten times larger than the city of London.

Not only that, but they also discovered that the oasis is a vast habitat, full of endemic plants and flowers, many of which have little or no scientific record.

“It’s very exciting because it’s the only terrestrial system that reacts incredibly fast to changes in sea temperatures. It’s like an indicator of what happens in the oceans, but on land,” said Justin Moat, scientist at the Royal London Garden’s Kew Botanic, and lead author of the study.

“Usually you notice these changes in 10, 20 or 30 years. But with the oasis of fog, the changes are almost immediate, in months or weeks, which makes them very useful as weather indicators,” explains Moat.

When there is humidity in the environment, the desert landscape fills with flowers

looking through the clouds

The mist oasis ecosystem stretches over 3,000 km along the coast of the Pacific Ocean.

You can go from the Illescas Peninsula (south of the city of Piura, in Peru) to the Llanos de Challe National Park, in Chile; and sometimes it goes several kilometers inland.

Its maximum productivity is between the months of August and September. But sometimes it can extend until December.

It is a junction between currents, such as the Humboldt, and climatic phenomena such as El Niño. During the southern winter, clouds are drawn inland, where they rush to the desert hills and mountains.

During this time, the vegetation on the hills becomes green and lush and many species of flowers bloom.

Other factors, such as altitude, are key: on average, hillside vegetation blooms at around 500 meters above sea level.

Some areas, such as the Atiquipa Hills, have low trees.

“It’s a very sporadic event. It creates a whole blanket of green vegetation loaded with flowers,” says Carolina Tovar, a scientist at Kew Gardens and co-author of the study.

“What makes them so unique is that they are very seasonal and extremely sensitive.”

Depending on the moisture level, the vegetation cover can expand or contract. Any variation in the sea can generate less cloudiness and therefore less oases.

But if there is more fog, more seeds will germinate.

Until now, there was no reliable map that would allow the scientific community to know the real extent of the hills.

Previously, the hills were believed to cover an area of ​​less than 2,000 square km in Peru.

This inaccuracy was due to the fact that it was very difficult to study the fog oases, since, when they occur, they are covered by clouds, which prevents obtaining satellite images.

So Moat’s team had to “look through the clouds”.

Hills are one of the most difficult ecosystems to map due to the presence of fog

Scientists processed 20 years of satellite imagery with technology that allowed them to see what lay beneath the clouds.

Thanks to this, they were able not only to map the location and extent of these hills, but also to categorize them.

The team members were able to identify three main types of fog oases, such as ephemeral ones, which have plant species that reproduce quickly and appear infrequently, with a flowering period ranging from 5 to 30 years.

There are also the fog oases of the tillandsia, a species of plant that uses the humidity of the environment to feed.

Or the herbaceous and woody oases, greener and richer in biodiversity.

Some oases can be green for very short periods of the year, while some plants can sprout once in decades or more.

Others may have perennials throughout the year.

Scientists have found that approximately 1,200 species of plants and flowers are specifically and evolutionarily associated with the haze oasis.

Of these, 52% are strictly endemic.

Scientists have found a large number of endemic plant species

“Hills are unique systems in the world. Hence, their scientific importance for the entire planet. There are key and endemic species in the hills that do not exist elsewhere,” said Alfonso Orellana-García, of the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos, in the Peru, and one of the authors of the study.

Some of the endemic species include wild-grown relatives, including potatoes, tomatoes, squash and papaya, as well as medicinal plant species.

The oases also function as wild corridors for endangered animals such as guanacos (wild llamas), desert foxes, condors and pampas cats.

“If the fog oases are restricted to the coastal strip of Peru, and we say that more than half of the plant species are endemic to these oases, then we are saying that there are key species, very important for scientific study in these hills,” adds Orellana -Garcia.

The oases serve as a natural environment for animals such as the guanaco, a species of wild llama

natural bank

Because they are highly sensitive to small fluctuations in weather and marine conditions (similar to the way coral reefs react to weather events), fog oases provide a vital “early warning” system for monitoring the response to climate change.

But this weakness drives these systems to decline. Scientists believe that many of the endemic species are or could be endangered.

For Tovar, it is vitally important to protect the fog oases and preserve the gene bank found there, as it could be vital for the future.

Part of the research team studying the fog oases

To understand, for example, how some wild plants and relatives of crops can survive amid these changing conditions. Or how others can germinate after such long intervals.

Historically, hills have been vital to water, clean air, culture and human well-being.

However, only 4% of fog oases are under any form of formal protection.

Most vegetation in the fog oases remains poorly known, poorly protected and highly threatened by urban development, encroachment, grazing, pollution and mining.

“What people don’t know is that 58% of Peru’s population lives near or within these oases,” says Tovar.

Cities like Lima have highly threatened fog oases. Areas such as Villa María, in the metropolitan region, lost up to 26.3% (585 hectares) of their fog oases between 1986 and 2014 due to urban sprawl.

“The entire city of Lima is a hill,” says Orellana-García.

Urbanism and invasions are among the biggest threats

In addition, as detailed in the study, protected areas are often designated to preserve marine environments or archaeological sites, and do not consider vegetation and its biodiversity.

Another threat is driving off-road vehicles, as they leave permanent marks and ruts on the ground.

In the study, scientists suggest urgent international action to monitor and protect the fog oases and the “invaluable” genetic resources that lurk within them.

“Peru and Chile should be proud of having these ecosystems. It is urgent to know and better manage these spaces in order to conserve them”, says Orellana-García.

“Just as archeological sites are respected in Peru, we must ensure that the hills are also respected and that no one touches them, because they are the only spaces with endemic species and a unique gene flow in the world.”

The scientist emphasizes that the map is a “very important step towards strengthening an alliance where Peruvian, Chilean and foreign experts and authorities, together with civil society, can participate linked to the conservation of these spaces”.

In turn, Moat agrees that the map, which will be in the public domain, is the basis for a better understanding of these ecosystems and for taking more protective measures.

“We would like to see more recognition for these ecosystems. The hills were important for the development of ancient cultures. 20 years of information is fantastic, but we will definitely need more,” says Moat.

Cities like Lima are located along the Pacific coast, where the hills are