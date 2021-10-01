The origins of ‘Round 6’, a Korean series that could become the most watched in Netflix history

30 September 2021, 15:09 -03 Updated 21 minutes ago

Credit, Disclosure/Netflix Photo caption, Korean series premiered on Sept. 17 and tops the most watched shows on Netflix around the world

Less than 15 days after debuting on Netflix, the Korean series “Round 6” (released as Squid Game in some countries) has become number one at the moment in most countries where the service works, said company CEO Ted Sarandos , at a technology event in the US.

According to him, current numbers point to “a high probability” of the series becoming the “biggest ever” in the platform’s history, surpassing current champion Bridgerton, which has had more than 82 million viewers so far.

Created by Korean Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series features a series of desperate, penniless characters vying for a cash prize. Although the competition is child’s play (such as “tug-of-war” and a mixture of “statue” and “pick-up”), the dispute is fierce and participants compete to the death.

Dong-hyuk, who also wrote the screenplay and directed the series, is known for navigating through diverse film genres – his most famous films are a violent thriller (The Crucible), a family comedy (Miss Granny) is a historical novel (the fortress).

Credit, Disclosure/Netflix Photo caption, Plot shows desperate and penniless characters competing for a cash prize

To create the series Round 6, conceived over ten years, the filmmaker was inspired by Japanese manga that he read in cafes at a time in his life when he was broke. The idea, which was initially to be a movie, turned out to be a bigger project.

“I openly say that I’ve taken a lot of inspiration from Japanese manga and anime over the years,” the director told Variety magazine.

Among the stories he liked to read are the manga Battle Royale (2000 – 2005) and Liar Game (2005-2015).

Credit, Disclosure/Netflix Photo caption, Series was conceived over a decade, says creator

Battle Royale is a story about students forced to compete in violent games by a totalitarian regime. Already Liar Game focuses on a girl who is involved in a tournament where participants need to steal money from each other in any way possible.

“I started to imagine how it would feel to participate in these competitions. But I found the disputes too complex, so for my own work I used child’s play,” said Hwang Dong-hyuk.

According to the director, the fact that competitions are simple and easy to understand allows the viewer to pay attention to the characters, instead of getting distracted trying to interpret the rules.

Korean and universal

As well as other recent Korean productions with worldwide success, such as the movie Parasite (Oscar 2020 winner), Round 6 it has both typical Korean personal dramas and universal characters that anyone can relate to.

Credit, Disclosure/Netflix Photo caption, Round 6 has both typical Korean personal dramas and universal characters at the same time.

This has been pointed out by critics as one of the reasons for the series’ success.

The main character of the series is Gi-hun, a bankrupt man who has been fired, has not been successful in his business and steals money from his mother.

“I wanted to write a story that was an allegory, a fable about capitalist society, something that showed extreme competition,” the director told Variety. “But I wanted to use that kind of character we’ve all encountered in real life.”