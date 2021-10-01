The origins of ‘Round 6’, a Korean series that could become the most watched in Netflix history

Korean series premiered on Sept. 17 and tops the most watched shows on Netflix around the world

Less than 15 days after debuting on Netflix, the Korean series “Round 6” (released as Squid Game in some countries) has become number one at the moment in most countries where the service works, said company CEO Ted Sarandos , at a technology event in the US.

According to him, current numbers point to “a high probability” of the series becoming the “biggest ever” in the platform’s history, surpassing current champion Bridgerton, which has had more than 82 million viewers so far.

Created by Korean Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series features a series of desperate, penniless characters vying for a cash prize. Although the competition is child’s play (such as “tug-of-war” and a mixture of “statue” and “pick-up”), the dispute is fierce and participants compete to the death.

Dong-hyuk, who also wrote the screenplay and directed the series, is known for navigating through diverse film genres – his most famous films are a violent thriller (The Crucible), a family comedy (Miss Granny) is a historical novel (the fortress).