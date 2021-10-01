The shocking images captured by a marine drone that entered a category 4 hurricane in the middle of the ocean

The National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) placed a robotic surfboard at the epicenter of Hurricane Sam, currently the strongest storm on Earth with winds of 230 kilometers per hour.

Hurricane Sam is what meteorologists call a “fish” storm, which is unlikely to hit land directly and mainly affects the open ocean, as detailed by the Infobae website.

The air and maritime agency is responsible for making hurricane forecasts and researching these storms to improve those forecasts.

The new drone program, a partnership with privately held company Saildrone, helps fill an important data gap that the intrepid hurricane chasers who fly during these storms cannot address.

According to NOAA, the Saildrone Explorer SD1045 is handling waves in excess of 15 meters and winds of nearly 200 kilometers per hour at its location within the storm.

This is the first overland warning since the seventh hurricane of 2020, which is rated 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale (maximum of 5).

Also according to the information, it has traveled the Atlantic for days and far from land. Check out the video:

