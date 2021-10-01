The son of Cacau Colucci and Bruno Lima is born! See the 1st photo of the baby:

The baby of Cacau Colucci and Bruno Lima was born in Indaiatuba, in the interior of São Paulo

The first child of the ex-BBB was born Colucci cocoa, 39 years old, with the Chief Bruno Lima. The two, especially Bruno, are well known for being supporters of the animal cause. The couple has been together since 2018 and made the union official in March this year.

Little Arthur came into the world this Wednesday (29), through a cesarean delivery. He was born at Hospital Santa Ignes, in Indaiatuba, in the interior of São Paulo, weighing 2,275 kg and 45 centimeters.

Bruno accompanied the birth of the child inside the delivery room, next to Colucci cocoa. Soon after, the dad declared himself to the baby, on his social networks.

The officer shared a photo holding Arthur in his lap, his eyes teary. “My son was born! I present to you the new child protector: Arthur! The legacy continues! Thank you, God!”, Bruno was moved.

Many famous people congratulated the couple. “May our God greatly bless you with this wonderful gift”, wished Ricardinho, a former volleyball player. Lucas Lucco wrote: “congratulations, little brother! God bless your family so much. Much health”.

The presenter and animal advocate, Luisa Mell, commented: “What a thrill! Congratulations, dear friend! Send my most beautiful energies to your beautiful wife and your Arthur”. Already Silvia Abravanel said: “Health, love, joys and blessings over blessings in his life”.

Colucci cocoa was a participant of the BBB 10. After leaving the reality show, the model worked on television programs and is now a digital influencer. When showing her son, she published: “no words to describe this moment. Greatest emotion and greatest love in the world!”.

Mom also commented on the baby’s health status. “Arthurzinho was born with 45cm and 2.275kg, a little underweight. But, everything is fine and let’s get fat out here!”, he explained.

Anamara, who was at the 10th and 13th editions of the BBB, melted: “how much emotion! Congratulations, my love, beautiful family growing”. The BBB 9 winner, Max Porto, declared himself: “all blessings to your Big Baby Sister”.

