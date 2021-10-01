The Touryst is the first PS5 game with native 8K resolution at 60 FPS

Resolution is used for the game’s internal rendering, producing extremely clean images on the TV screen

The Touryst is the newest game from developer Shin’en Multimedia. Released for PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PCs, the game has been drawing attention mainly on the Sony platform, for being the first PS5 game to run at native 8K resolution at 60 frames per second.

The information was confirmed by Eurogamer’s Digital Foundry column, which interviewed the developer to learn more about the game.

According to Shin’en, The Touryst for PlayStation 5 runs at a native resolution of 7680 x 4320 pixels (4320p), without making use of any anti-aliasing, reprojection, upscaling or checkerboard rendering method.

However, there is a catch: the PlayStation 5 is not yet capable of passing 8K images at 60 FPS to the TV, with its HDMI 2.1 port. Therefore, this resolution is only used for the game’s internal rendering.



Super Sampling AA in action

Once generated, this image is then processed and rescaled via downsampling to the 4K standard. Every four pixels become one by sampling. The result is a quality of extremely clean image, no aliasing, with the use of what is known as super-sampling anti-aliasing (SSAA).

In addition to the sharper and cleaner edges, other improvements are seen in the depth-of-field effect (which changes considerably between 4K and 8K modes, according to Digital Foundry) and in the shadow projection, which gain even more detail.

What about Xbox Series X?

Speaking of defining shadows, the PS5 version is sharper than the Xbox Series X. The explanation for this lies in the fact that the game also downsamples on the Microsoft console, but from 6K resolution 5760 x 3240 (vs. 8K on Sony’s platform).

Although subtle, the difference can be noticed in some more shaded regions of the game.



Shin’en claims to have been able to go up to 8K on the PS5 due to the console’s architecture, which operates at higher clocks for the graphics unit (even though it has fewer processing sets than the rival Xbox Series X console).

Another factor that played a role in this was the way memory is distributed on consoles, having the architecture optimized by Sony favored the functioning of the engine used in The Touryst.

It’s worth noting that the game was designed with scalability in mind, running smoothly at 720p resolution at 60 FPS on the Nintendo Switch.

A show on all platforms

Regardless of resolution, Digital Foundry’s analysis still points to several of the benefits players will experience by opting for The Touryst’s 120Hz mode, which brings more smoothness to the movements and especially to the displacement of characters and scenarios.

Even though this option is not available on all platforms for which the game was released, the publication points out that all versions have excellent performance and constant frame rates, which should please even last generation consoles.

Even on PS4, the game runs at 1080p 60 FPS, making use of dynamic resolutions to keep everything flowing perfectly on the screen.

Source: Digital Foundry / Eurogamer