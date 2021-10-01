The Touryst on PS5: video shows game at 8K and 60 fps on console

Producer Shin’em Multimedia released The Tourist for PlayStation 5 owners, making it the first native 8K game for Sony’s new platform – that is, capable of rendering at 7680 x 4320, with true 4320p without any upscaling or any such features. And best of all: the game runs at 60 fps.

The video you can see in this news is courtesy of Digital Foundry and gives a little idea of ​​how the game in question looks like. A detail raised by the team, for example, is the fact that the console doesn’t support 8K using the HDMI 2.1 output, making the studio resort to some anti-aliasing effects to deliver the ideal image at the resolution in question.

Check out the team’s analysis of the site below:

On Xbox Series X, Digital Foundry points out that there’s also a higher resolution downscale to 4K, but it’s smaller: on the Microsoft console, it runs in 6K internally (but the team has no doubts that the game can be run in 8K on the green side as well, but the team optimized the game to take advantage of the PlayStation 5 hardware. On PS4, the game runs at 1080p and 60 fps, while on PS4 Pro there is an active dynamic resolution, operating normally between 1440p and 1512p (but can reach 4K).

