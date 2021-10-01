The Touryst the first 8K 60fps game for PS5 • Eurogamer.com

Shin’en Multimedia’s brilliant game – The Touryst – is now available for both PS4 and PS5 consoles and is now confirmed as the first native 8K-rendered game on next-gen consoles, running beautifully at 60 frames per second and no less that it. That’s right: according to our conversations with the producer, the game renders internally at 7680×4320 – no super-temporal sampling, no reprojection, no checkerboarding, no AI augmentation. It’s completely at 4320p.

Of course there is a little problem because PlayStation 5 doesn’t support 8K output via HDMI 2.1, despite proudly displaying an 8K logo on the box. In this case, Shin’en is using extreme resolution for super-sampling of anti-aliasing: Essentially, every pixel on your 4K screen is reduced to four pixels for pristine image quality. As for what kind of difference this makes to the overall presentation, Shin’en also addressed the issue. You can actually go back to native 4K in the options menu – just disable the anti-aliasing. Shin’en tells us that when and if platform support fits the PS5 packaging’s 8K promises (VRR first, please Sony), a simple patch should allow the game to produce the framebuffer 4320p directly to 1:1 pixel matching on an 8K screen.

John Linneman and Rich Leadbetter show The Touryst on PlayStation 5, with X Series comparisons and a look at the game on PS4 and PS4 Pro.

However, before we go on, it should be obvious that the chances of PS5 and Series X delivering 8K native games in the future is unlikely, and the whole question of whether it’s even worth debate once the sale 8K screens did not quite arouse worldwide interest. However, for this game, it’s all about scalability and usability in the application. Touryst’s voxel-style aesthetic was originally designed to run at native 720p at 60fps on the Nintendo Switch in handheld mode, and has increased on other platforms since its release.

Shin’en’s past goes back to the days of its demonstrations, and therefore, amazing technological feats are part of its DNA. In a world dominated by sub-native renderings and innovative resizing techniques, the main challenges faced by most creators is to provide a good looking 4K image. At 8.3m pixels per frame, even 4K is a challenge. Rendering up to 8K (33.2m pixels per frame) is only likely to happen in games that demand much less of the GPU – and The Touryst is a great example of this.

What does 8K mode give you in The Touryst? Simply put, in a game defined by angular block constructions, you get much better edge smoothing – although there are some bonus improvements as well. The intensity of the depth-of-field effect changes with resolution, so this effect looks quite different between 4K and 8K modes. Interestingly, however, Shin’en managed to go even further. Shadow definition, for example, is cleaner and sharper on PS5 compared to Xbox Series X. In fact, cascading shadow resolution is increased in many areas – changes to Shin’s exponential shadow mapping system en result in a slight difference in the shaded areas manifested as lighting differences.

All of this brings us to the elephant in the room. Touryst on the Series X also super-samples up to 4K from a higher resolution, however it is 6K (5760×3240, to be precise). Given the proximity of the machines, why is this the case? Typically, in the PC arena, to achieve a faster GPU, manufacturers produce ‘wider’ designs that run at the same clocks as less capable units – or even slower. Xbox Series X follows the same pattern. Its GPU runs at a slower clock, but it should be more capable overall as it has many more compute units. Shin’en tells us that in the case of its engine, the increase in clock frequencies and the difference in memory configuration make a difference. In addition to this, rather than just porting the PS4 version to the PS5, Shin’en has rewrote the engine to take advantage of the PS5’s low-level graphics APIs.

As for performance – simply put, there’s nothing to worry about. Like the Xbox Series X, 60Hz mode runs at 60 frames per second, while 120Hz support is also blocked. Unlike the Xbox version, however, the user can choose between the two while in-game. On Xbox Series consoles, the mode is enabled by default if you have 120Hz selected on the console. Personally, I strongly recommend playing at 120fps if you have the means available: for a game with a lot scrolling, the additional visual feedback is more pleasing to the eye than a anti-aliasing improved.

Overall, Touryst is a brilliant and charming exploration game that we can recommend across all platforms – and which includes the PS4 and PS4 Pro versions that were released alongside PlayStation 5. The base previous-gen console hits 1080p at 60 frames as would be expected, but although not confirmed, there may be the inclusion of dynamic resolution scales in specific situations. The DRS situation is most obvious on PS4 Pro, where the game mainly runs in the 1440p-1512p range. Obviously, you still get the same great content and the same elegant styling – all that changes is the pixel count and the lack of 120fps, but regardless, The Touryst remains highly recommended.