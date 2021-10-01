The US will start sending two weekly flights with deported Brazilians starting in October

BRASILIA — Starting in early October, two weekly flights will depart the United States towards Brazil, bringing Brazilians deported by American authorities after illegally entering American territory. One aircraft a week currently lands in Brazil with returned citizens.

migration crisis: 30 Brazilian children were deported from the US to Haiti

According to the Folha de São Paulo newspaper, the Federal Police reported that the US asked that the frequency of flights by deportees to Brazil be tripled. Sought by GLOBO, Itamaraty confirmed that the request was made in August, but stressed that the Brazilian government consented, “on a temporary and conditional basis”, with the increase to two weekly flights.

One aspect brought to the American authorities is the concern with the treatment given to these citizens, which must be of a humanitarian nature. The use of handcuffs on flights is an example of a measure that should be revised, according to Itamaraty.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



“The Brazilian government will monitor developments, with a view to ensuring that deported Brazilian citizens receive dignified treatment,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Come too:Disillusionment with the Brazilian crisis makes Haitians risk immigration to the US

According to the ministry, the increase in the frequency of flights aims to reduce the length of stay of Brazilians in detention centers in the US, especially at a time of pandemic. Itamaraty highlighted that these Brazilians are in detention, with a definitive deportation order and, therefore, with no prospect of regaining their freedom in American territory. Most are far from their relatives.

This year alone, 47,484 Brazilians have been arrested trying to enter the US without documents, according to that country’s Department of Homeland Security. A 400% increase over last year, when 9,147 were arrested. In August, 9,231 were caught, more than in the entire year of 2020.

In addition, at least 12 trucks with Brazilian immigrants inside their bodies have been intercepted since 2018, according to a survey carried out by GLOBO. The number could be even higher, as not all Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reports provide information on the nationality of detainees.

Read: ‘She died crawling’, says brother who was waiting in the US for a Brazilian who couldn’t stand to cross the border with Mexico

If the change of command in the White House and the reversal of some more draconian policies created an expectation that President Joe Biden would be more lenient on immigration, it has not proved right. Since May this year, the US has sent back hundreds of Brazilians. They are people who are detained in that country for being in an irregular situation, or who have committed crimes such as drug possession and traffic violations.

The Brazilian government does not accept the inclusion, on flights, of those with the possibility of reviewing the sentence. Nor does he agree to receive back anyone who is separated from his family or who has been in the US since he was a child and does not even know how to speak Portuguese.