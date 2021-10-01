The worrying increase in heart attacks in people under 40 in Brazil

“In early 2018, I started to feel a pain in my chest that radiated to my neck when I exerted myself. The pain started out mild but got worse over time. Until one day I went to the cinema and, on the walk from the parking lot there, it came very strong and didn’t diminish with rest. I went to the hospital and found that three arteries were clogged. In one of them, the obstruction was greater than 70%. In less than a year, I had bypass surgery and placed three stents.”

The account of Thiago de Melo Cavalcante, 36, shocks. At the age of 40, his heart has gone through an extremely difficult test by fire, the kind that until a few years ago was only seen in older people. Unfortunately, stories like Thiago’s are multiplying in Brazil and the rest of the world. The young heart, the one that everyone imagines beating with strength and vitality, is beating out of step. Data from the Ministry of Health indicate that between 2010 and 2019 there was an increase of about 59% in hospitalizations of people up to 39 years old due to a heart attack and 9% in deaths. In the United States, a study found that, over the past decade, the proportion of people under 40 who have suffered a heart attack has increased by 2% a year. Cardiologist Roberto Kalil, director of the Heart Institute (InCor), says: “Contrary to what has happened with the older age groups, in which there is better control of risk factors, there is an increase in the prevalence of comorbidities in young people, especially obesity and hypertension, which makes this population more susceptible to the development of vascular complications such as infarction”.

The main cause of this cardiac event is atherosclerosis, a disease characterized by the accumulation of fat, cholesterol and other substances in the blood vessel. Over time, the artery can clog and the blood flow to the heart is interrupted, which leads to a heart attack. The area of ​​the heart muscle that is no longer irrigated loses its functionality, impairing the heart’s ability to pump blood to the rest of the body. Risk factors are diabetes, obesity, hypertension, smoking and dyslipidemia (high bad cholesterol, LDL, and low concentration of good cholesterol, HDL). In relation to them, the numbers paint a worrying picture. Data from the latest Surveillance Survey of Risk and Protection Factors for Chronic Diseases by Telephone Survey (Vigitel) indicate that more than half of the Brazilian population is overweight and 19.8% are obese. It is the highest rate of obesity in the last thirteen years, according to the Ministry of Health. In the same period, there was a 40% increase in the total number of diabetic adults in the country. In 2006, it was 5.5%; in 2018, it rose to 7.7%.

These conditions apply to young and old. But there are peculiarities that aggravate the risks in those under 40 or 45 years of age. Drug use, especially cocaine, genetics, congenital, inflammatory and thrombotic diseases and heredity are among them. In the maternal branch of Thiago’s family, for example, he had cases of heart disease. The lifestyle adopted by younger people is another hallmark behind heart attacks in this age group. It is known that sedentary lifestyle, stress and poor diet form a very dangerous set and it is under their influence that most young adults live, immersed in competitive labor markets, in which there is little room for a healthy routine.

The Covid-19 pandemic makes the picture worse. In addition to the disease itself increasing the risk of cardiovascular problems, its consequences for mental health also weigh, including increased anxiety and depression, conditions related to worsening heart health. “We are experiencing an epidemic of cardiovascular disease, which is the main cause of mortality in the country. The pandemic will make this worse”, warns cardiologist Ludhmila Hajjar, from Rede D’Or São Luiz.

Chest pain, which can radiate to the left arm, abdomen or neck, shortness of breath, malaise, sweating, fatigue and nausea are strong indications of a heart attack. But the presence of atypical symptoms or the absence of them makes the diagnosis in young people difficult. “The challenge in this population is the absence of signs of infarction. That’s why prevention has to be done”, says cardiologist Antonio Carlos Chagas, president of the atherosclerosis department of the Brazilian Society of Cardiology. In fact, research carried out in Sweden after analyzing data from more than 25,000 participants without apparent heart disease revealed that 40% already had some degree of atherosclerosis and did not know it.

Half of heart attacks can be prevented with lifestyle changes alone. Quitting smoking, any kind of cigarette, is considered the most decisive. “Tobacco smoking is increasing among young people. If we were able to abolish it in Brazil, we would reduce mortality from heart attacks by 30%”, says cardiologist Leopoldo Piegas, coordinator of the Acute Myocardial Infarction Program at Hospital do Coração (HCor). The maintenance of other good habits, such as adopting a diet with low fat and salt consumption, exercising regularly and taking care of mental health, is also essential, as is the performance of periodic exams. To avoid surprises, those who have conditions that favor the occurrence of a heart attack must have consultations and tests annually. Those whose parents developed early heart disease—before age 55 for men and age 65 for women—need to get a check-up at around age 20. “Everyone needs to have their blood pressure checked and undergo at least one cholesterol and blood glucose test before the age of 40”, recommends cardiologist Marcelo Sampaio from BP, the Beneficência Portuguesa Hospital of São Paulo. Young people are not asked to be subjected to purposeless clinical and imaging test packages. A good consultation and simple exams done every year and a healthier life are enough most of the time for the heart to continue beating in the right rhythm.

Published in VEJA of October 6, 2021, edition nº 2758