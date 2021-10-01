Thermal to waste in Barueri is first to win government energy auction – 09/30/2021 – Market

Orizon Valorização de Residuo was the first company to win an energy auction held by the government with a thermal plant that generates energy from waste. The competition, held this Thursday (30) moved contracts to supply five distributors in the country.

With a power of 20 MW (megawatts), the project will cost R$ 520 million and will be built in Barueri, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, equivalent to the consumption of 320,000 people, according to the winning company.

The generation cost will be R$ 549 per MWh (megawatt-hour), a 14% discount compared to the ceiling provided for in the competition. The value is equivalent to that of the last natural gas thermal to enter into operation in the country, GNA 1, in the north of Rio de Janeiro, which receives R$ 552 per MWh generated.

It was the first energy auction promoted by the government with the possibility of participating in generation projects powered by urban solid waste. According to Orizon, the plant will consume around 300 thousand tons of waste per year.

“It represents an extremely relevant contribution, especially in this scenario of energy crisis with a clean, renewable and high efficiency matrix, as it is close to large urban centers,” said the company’s CEO, Milton Pilão.

The generation of energy from garbage currently has a marginal participation in the Brazilian energy matrix, but the sector expects great growth from the approval of the new framework for basic sanitation, which also provides for concessions for waste management in cities.

According to Abetre (Brazilian Association of Waste and Effluent Treatment Companies), Brazil generated 79 million tons of urban solid waste in 2019, a volume with the potential to produce enough energy to supply the entire state of Pernambuco.

“The government’s agenda may expand the use of this source of generation to up to 5%, which today does not reach 0.5%,” said Pilão, from Orizon.

The auction of this farm had the participation of only five distributors, which purchased a capacity of 860 MW of energy in contracts of 15 to 25 years. The low adhesion was already expected by the market, given the drop in demand caused by the pandemic.

The auction was supposed to be held in 2020, but was postponed by the pandemic. The distributors that bought contracts were Celpa, Cemar, CPFL Jaguari, CPFL Paulista and Light. The energy will be delivered from 2026.

In addition to the Orizon plant, they bought energy from wind and solar farms and biomass thermal plants, which sold the largest volume in the auction. In total, the competition contracted investments of R$ 3 billion at an average price of R$ 238 per MWh.

“The result is in line with our objective of modernizing the Brazilian park and replacing more expensive plants with cheaper projects”, said the president of the CCEE (Electric Energy Commercialization Chamber), Rui Altieri.

The government holds two more energy auctions this year. The first, in October, will contract thermal plants for operation for a period of five years, as an emergency measure to recover the hydroelectric power plants’ reservoirs.

In the second, it will contract thermal plants with energy delivery from 2026, in order to guarantee a reserve of capacity to service the system in times of higher consumption or low generation in sources that depend on nature, such as wind or solar.