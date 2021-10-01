‘These are things you don’t forget’

the attacker of Madrid’s athletic Luis Suárez gave in an exclusive interview to ESPN and said that “hurts” to see the current situation that Barcelona, his former club, crosses. The Uruguayan also stated that it will be strange not to play against Messi, as it used to be in games against barça and also detonated coach Ronald Koeman, one of those responsible for his farewell to the Camp Nou last season.

This Saturday (2), at 4 pm, Atlético host Barcelona at Wanda Metropolitano, in a game that promises to catch fire in Laliga.

About his past at the Catalan club, the Uruguayan striker recalled that, despite now being in Madrid, he still feels for his former teammates in Barcelona, ​​as the club is going through one of the biggest crises in its history.

“It hurts to see what’s happening at the club. It hurts as a fan that I am, because I have a lot of affection for the club. He gave me everything, he trusted me at a difficult time in my career. It hurts a lot for my friends there, for their friendships , by the people who work on a daily basis at the club. That really hurts,” he began by saying.

On his troubled departure before the start of the 2020/21 season, Suárez was once again critical of Koeman’s behavior, who was responsible for informing the attacker that he was no longer in the squad’s plans. barça. Today, the Dutchman is on the ropes at the Catalan club, and can even say goodbye against the athletic, on Saturday, as Barcelona must opt ​​for his resignation soon.

“I said that at the time and that’s how they did it. I gave a lot to the club and I don’t think I deserved to be treated like that. You have to sit down with me, one by one, and explain everything to me. contract is not terminated on Wednesday, you will count on me against Villarreal. Either one or the other. They sent me to training camp 3 and 4 to train alone. just thinking about it, but doing my job well, showing that I can continue fighting for important things. Everything I did last year with Atlético is there and now I will continue to show it in the important moments,” he continued.

“I am a player who loves this profession. I dedicate myself 100% or 150% to the shirt I am currently wearing. I fought with pride for Barcelona for many years, I even became a fan of the club, but now I fight for Atlético de Madrid, which it opened its doors after the way I left Barcelona, ​​​​and I’ll fight for them until I can’t anymore because I feel happy, I love my job and I don’t care about the opponent I have in front of me,” he concluded.

At the start of the current season, Lionel Messi was another ace to leave the Barcelona team and moved to the PSG. And according to Atleti’s No. 9, it will be strange not to face his personal friend this Saturday.

“Yes [será estranho]. Last year, it was weird to go back to Camp Nou and play against him because of the relationship we have. Now it will be strange not to face him in the Barcelona shirt. But things happen for a reason and today he’s in Paris and I’m at Atlético. And a year ago we were together in Barcelona,” he concluded.