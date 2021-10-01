Third way of repentant gets stuck: Pocketnaristas still prefer the original – 09/30/2021

The only new fact in the PoderData survey released on Tuesday was to reveal the weakness of the group of “repentant”, the bloc of former scholarship holders who are stuck in the dispute for the vacancy of the so-called third way.

Toucan governors João Doria and Eduardo Leite, who supported Bolsonaro in 2018 and will still dispute the party’s caucuses, are among the run-off candidates and, in a possible runoff, both would lose to Lula by a difference of 31 points: 56% to 15% for each one.

In the second round, Lula would beat Bolsonaro by 56% to 33%, and would beat everyone else by a large margin.

But Doria, Leite and Ciro Gomes, who runs in their own lane, would beat Bolsonaro in the second round, also with great advantage.

This explains why the three, and others below them in the poll, chose Lula as their main target, to prevent him from deciding the election in the first round, while sparing Bolsonaro in criticism.

In the first round, Ciro would have 5%, Leite would have 4% and Doria is only 3%, below José Luiz Datena and tied with Luiz Henrique Mandetta, well below the whites and nulls (9%).

The midgets’ strategy has not worked, for now, because both Lula and Bolsonaro swing upwards in the first round.

Lula won 3 points and went to 40% of voting intentions, while Bolsonaro rose 2 points, going from 28% to 30%.

In other words, Bolsonaro voters still prefer the original to those vying for their place in the right-wing camp.

It is also noteworthy that the pedetist Ciro Gomes, in both the scenarios with Doria and Leite, has only 5%, well below the 12% he reached in 2018 in his third presidential campaign, when he went to Paris and abstained from the campaign. second round.

Contrary to what happened in his three previous campaigns, this time Ciro focused his artillery on Lula and the PT from the beginning, to gather votes for anti-Petismo, which previously voted for the PSDB and, later, for Bolsonaro.

In 2022, Ciro, who would be the natural and most competitive third way candidate, not knowing whether to go further to the left or to the right, is tangled up with six other pre-candidates. Between them, the dispute in the third way should be between Ciro and one of the toucans, unless they team up in the first round. The rest doesn’t count.

The survey was carried out by telephone by Poder Data, the studies division of the Poder 360 website, directed by journalist Fernando Rodrigues, who worked for Folha for many years. The margin of error is 2 percentage points, more or less.

PoderData did not include the name of former judge Sergio Moro, who reappeared this week in Brazil and spoke with Podemos about a possible presidential candidacy, but postponed a decision to November if he sees any possibility of breaking the polarization between Lula and Bolsonaro, which doesn’t seem likely so far.

In the new manifestation of the National Campaign Fora Bolsonaro, scheduled for next Saturday, among the pre-candidates only Ciro Gomes has confirmed his presence so far. Lula did not participate in any previous event and left open the possibility of taking the stand this time, if other competitors attend.

It will be the first time that there will be a unified stand, in front of the Masp, on Avenida Paulista, one of the 214 events already confirmed in Brazil and abroad.

After Jair Bolsonaro’s massive anti-democratic demonstrations on September 7, these will be the first acts of the left-wing opposition. The next ones have already been scheduled for November 15th.

With the advance of vaccination and the end of restrictions on the movement of people, organizers linked to social and union movements hope that these will become the biggest manifestations of the campaign, which calls for the impeachment of President Bolsonaro for the entire work.

One year before the election, the 2022 dispute is slowly leaving social networks and onto the streets, which could change the scenario portrayed by the Poder Data survey.

But as this confirms the numbers of previous polls by other institutes carried out throughout the year, it is not yet seen who in the third way could face the current polarization between former president Lula and current president Bolsonaro, no matter how great the efforts to media and market sectors.

2022 just repeats the 2018 scenario, before Lula was removed from the race.

Life goes on.

.