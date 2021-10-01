This is the new design that will be released by the WhatsApp app very soon

In a recent beta update for the Android system, it was revealed that the WhatsApp messaging app will redesign the group information section.

And in a recent update for iOS system testers, it was also identified that the app is planning the same redesign for the app on Apple cell phones.

As you can see from a recent screenshot, redrawing a section already looks done.

You can see audio and video call buttons for small groups, as detailed by the WABetaInfo website.

You can also see the sharing shortcut if you are the administrator, so you can share the group’s invitation link with others.

📝 WhatsApp Messenger beta for iOS 2.21.190.15: what’s new? WhatsApp is planning to introduce a redesign for the group info section!https://t.co/XR3No8s2zJ — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 24, 2021

This is the new design that will be released by the WhatsApp app soon

The redesign is still in development and there is no known release date.

However, according to the information, it is only possible to say that it will be available in a future update. Check out:

WABetaInfo playback

READ TOO: