Tiago Piquilo talks about relationship with Valentina

This afternoon, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Tiago Piquilo talked about his involvement with Valentina Francavilla. According to the singer, the two had an affair for many years.

The conversation began when Valentina, outside the house, spoke about the time she was on the cover of a men’s magazine. The worker said he made good money from the rehearsal. When the former stage assistant returned to the headquarters, Victor Pecoraro asked Tiago if the countryman already knew the girl. The singer said he has known her for many years.

“They’ve even hooked up,” replied MC Gui, who was lying next to his fellow inmates. Victor was surprised by the information.

“We had a break for a few months there,” said Tiago.

“Is that so? Cool, old man,” Pecoraro reacted.

It’s been a long time. It was at a completely different stage. That’s also why there is greater respect. This will always be there, you know? But we don’t have a social relationship. I don’t have her phone number, she doesn’t have mine. We don’t talk, we don’t meet. We never went out to eat or drink anything. Nothing. It was there at that time and it’s over. The most that happened was, sometimes when I would record Mouse, find her in the hallways.

At the beginning of the reality show, Valentina spoke with other people about the phalloplasty performed by the singer. The girl said that James did not need penile surgery: “I don’t understand why he did it.”

