Time of Carnage’ arrives at Rotten Tomatoes with 69% approval

starring Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson, Venom: Time of Carnage Arrived to Rotten Tomatoes with 69% approval after 32 evaluations, 20 positive and 10 negative.

The average grade is 5.7/10, and at least for now, the site’s consensus has not been made available.

For comparison purposes, venom (2018) has 30% approval on the website, where the review stated: “Venom’s first film turns out to be like the comic book character in all the wrong ways – chaotic, noisy and desperate for a stronger attachment to Spider-Man.”

In Venom – Time of Carnage, the relationship between Eddie and Venom (Tom Hardy) is evolving. Seeking how best to deal with the inevitable symbiosis, these two sides figure out how to live together and somehow become better together than apart.

Venom: Time of Carnage it has the direction of Andy Serkis (Mogli: Between Two Worlds). In the cast, we will have the returns of Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock (Venom), Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady (Carnage), Naomie Harris like Shriek, and Michelle Williams like Anne.

In Brazil, the debut is scheduled for October 7th.