Today there is a fight between bought and sold from the formation of Ptax

The market today should have a lot of volatility at least until 1pm, when the Central Bank releases the .

Yesterday, September’s showed deflation, falling 0.64%, after rising 0.66% in the previous month. With this result, the index accumulates an increase of 16% in the year and 24.86% in 12 months. In September 2020, the index had risen 4.34% and accumulated an increase of 17.94% in 12 months. The fall in the market largely explains this first deflation since February 2020.

The Central Bank reported the positive balance of public sector accounts last month, which accumulated a primary surplus of R$ 1.237 billion in the year until August, equivalent to 0.02% of the (GDP). August occurred despite the Central Government deficit of R$ 83.089 billion (1.47% of GDP). Regional governments posted a surplus of R$ 81.688 billion (1.45% of GDP) in the period.

The recovery of the country advanced in August, with the creation of 372,265 formal jobs.

All this good news was not enough to cheer up the market, which is doubly hit by domestic challenges and rising interest rates abroad, with the liquidation of tresuries accentuating the threat of inflation and low growth around the world. The dollar gains momentum with the countdown to tapering and speculation, including, about a 2022 rise by the Fed.

Yesterday’s auction again came to nothing and did not contain the rise of the dollar, which had already opened the day above R$ 5.40 and remained above that. The same number of contracts (14 thousand) were offered, equivalent to US$ 700 million. Not even the bets that the currency can reach double digits in the high cycle are enough to hold the dollar.

The turnaround in the external scenario caught Brazil in a bad moment with high, rising interest rates, weak GDP and fiscal risks. The extension of emergency assistance and the uncertainties regarding the outcome of the precatório and the IR bill in the Senate generate discomfort in the market and increase the country risk. The agency Fitch yesterday demanded an improvement for 2022 warning that policy proposals that put at risk the spending ceiling could cause deterioration in financial conditions. Clear reference to Bolsa Família.

In Europe, the economic sentiment index rose from 117.6 points in August to 117.8 points in September, contrary to analysts’ forecast of a fall. ING highlights in a report that the regional recovery “is on track for now”. The economic outlook for the eurozone is still fraught with uncertainty, stemming from supply bottlenecks, rising energy prices and new waves of the pandemic, said European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine

In the US, the strengthening of the dollar affects the exchange rate for emerging countries in general, but the real has had the worst performance, which leaves us in an unfavorable condition to fight for the flow. The Fed chairman called on Congress to avoid a default and reinforced the urgency of raising the debt ceiling to avoid a recession. The threat looms that the federal government will hit the debt ceiling around Oct. 18, an event that could cause a historic default with lasting economic consequences and implications for financial markets. The tension between bullish and still bullish is the most pressing issue facing the Fed right now. The two main goals of the US central bank are in possible conflict. Because it’s the market, it’s not easy for anyone, but around here it’s pretty hazy…

Let’s not forget about the delta variant, which added to market concerns as US data unexpectedly retreated.

With so many concerns, there is no way the dollar will not be strengthened, after all it is a protective asset. In addition, I need to cite here the risk of a global energy crisis, with energy commodity prices advancing strongly. Central banks have even warned that supply constraints that hamper global economic growth could worsen, keeping inflation high for longer, even if the current rise in prices is likely to remain temporary.

Yesterday, the dollar in cash ended with a positive variation of 0.06%, at R$ 5.43. The quotation ranged from R$ 5.4471 (+0.37%) to R$ 5.3919 (-0.65%). Outside, the against a basket of currencies of developed countries accelerated the rise in the late afternoon to 0.7%, the biggest increase since mid-June 2021, and to levels not seen since September of last year.