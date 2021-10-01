Tom Cavalcante keeps the car he got from Roberto Carlos in the garage as a relic: ‘My friend brother’

Of all Tom Cavalcante’s patrimony, there’s one piece in particular that he doesn’t let go of. The gift received from his friend of faith, brother, comrade Roberto Carlos. It’s a big car, a white 2011 Corvette, which is currently valued at around R$ 400 thousand (a new model can cost up to R$ 1 million). The vehicle is still in the comedian’s garage in São Paulo.

“Roberto doesn’t like me talking about it very much, but my friendship with him was something that God put in my life. The guy became my real brother friend. A great partner. He gave me a big car, a relic, which is with me to this day,” he said on the No Flow podcast.

Tom Cavalcante won a Corvette from Roberto Carlos Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan

Tom Cavalcante also detailed the night he received the gift from the King: “One day he went to my show in São Paulo. People kept looking at him more than at me on stage. In the end, he appeared in my dressing room and we had a toast. together with champagne. Then Roberto told me he had a present for me. I thought it was a bottle of wine. When I saw it, it was a white Corvette, which is the Ferrari for the Americans. I joked that one day I would want to borrow it, but he said, ‘It’s yours'”.

TOM CAVALCANTE AND ROBERTO CARLOS IN A PHOTO FROM 2005 Photo: DISCLOSURE